KipuHealth Announces "Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" A Free, 2-Day Online Summit for Behavioral Health Treatment Professionals and Executives. Webinar Will Feature Noted Subject Matter Expert...

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami, FL based KipuHealth, maker of the highly successful KipuEMR, an Electronic Medical Records system specifically designed for the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Behavioral Health treatment communities, announced its first "Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" slated for March 10 and 11, 2021. This two-day event features 13 industry presenters, covering a variety of specific industry topics and includes a popular "Ask Kipu Anything" session, in which audience members can pose questions to a panel of Kipu executives. In addition, Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth, will deliver the first Keynote address on March 10, and Daniel Gemp, of Dreamscape Marketing, will deliver the keynote on March 11.

Scheduled to appear Wednesday, March 10:

Jeffrey Fiorentino KipuHealth Keynote, Day One State of the industry. The evolution of addiction treatment. What's in the future?

KipuHealth State of the industry. The evolution of addiction treatment. What's in the future? Yvonne Rockwood The Joint Commission Expert Insight into Accreditation , Why is TJC certification important? How to earn certification.

The Joint Commission , Why is TJC certification important? How to earn certification. Josh Weum Dreamscape Marketing Ethical Marketing , Why does ethical marketing matter? Pitfalls to avoid in marketing your facility Marketing the right and ethical way!

Dreamscape Marketing , Why does ethical marketing matter? Pitfalls to avoid in marketing your facility Marketing the right and ethical way! Jason Bedoya KipuHealth The Perfect CRM , What exactly is a CRM? Why a good CRM is important to facility growth? Are all CRMs the same? What are the differences?

KipuHealth , What exactly is a CRM? Why a good CRM is important to facility growth? Are all CRMs the same? What are the differences? Michael Delgado KipuHealth The Power of Business Intelligence , Business Intelligence: More than smart. Diving deeper into your data. Visualizing and forecasting trends.

KipuHealth , Business Intelligence: More than smart. Diving deeper into your data. Visualizing and forecasting trends. Cliff Levine KipuHealth Outcomes, Tracking patient progress with the KipuEMR. Improving outcomes. Why is Kipu different than other EMRs?

Scheduled to appear Thursday, March 11:

Daniel Gemp Dreamscape Marketing Keynote, Day Two State of the industry. Digital marketing trends. Why Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is so important. Maximizing your time and results.

Dreamscape Marketing State of the industry. Digital marketing trends. Why Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is so important. Maximizing your time and results. Tracy Lamb Coronis Health Top 10 Billing Mistakes , How to meet Payor Guidelines, Facilities Credentialing and much more.

Coronis Health , How to meet Payor Guidelines, Facilities Credentialing and much more. Kyle McHenry Prosperity Collections: The Art and Science , How to Maximize Cash Collections and Identify Areas of Opportunity.

Prosperity , How to Maximize Cash Collections and Identify Areas of Opportunity. Dr. Joseph Stanton Millennium Health Drug Testing During COVID , COVID and overdose deaths. Stressors and abuse. Watch the full analysis.

Millennium Health , COVID and overdose deaths. Stressors and abuse. Watch the full analysis. Arthur Palochak Fort Behavioral Health, Top 10 Best Practices for Treatment Centers and Tips to Improve your typical day.

Fort Behavioral Health, Top 10 Best Practices for Treatment Centers and Tips to Improve your typical day. Mark Davis , Sally Abu -moustafa and Cliff Levine KipuHealth ASK KIPU ANYTHING! Questions and answers from the audience, live.

"This will be the technology and business event of the year for facilities treating SUD and Behavioral Health disorders -- in a changing landscape," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, KipuHealth's CEO, "We're excited to have scheduled a great lineup of industry insiders and this will certainly be an informative, inspiring online event."

"Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" is scheduled for March 10 and 11, 2021. For complete details and to register, go to www.Kipu.Health/expo.

About KipuHealth

KipuHealth is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its suite of cloud-based products. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the treatment community, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR solution for treatment, used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,800 facilities worldwide. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipu.health/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Read our CEO Blog

