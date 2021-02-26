SMI 10’631 -0.3%  SPI 13’261 -0.4%  Dow 31’402 -1.8%  DAX 13’811 -0.5%  Euro 1.0981 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’655 -0.8%  Gold 1’761 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’518 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9058 0.1%  Öl 65.9 -1.7% 

26.02.2021 13:45:00

KipuHealth Announces "Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" A Free, 2-Day Online Summit for Behavioral Health Treatment Professionals and Executives. Webinar Will Feature Noted Subject Matter Expert...

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami, FL based KipuHealth, maker of the highly successful KipuEMR, an Electronic Medical Records system specifically designed for the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Behavioral Health treatment communities, announced its first "Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" slated for March 10 and 11, 2021. This two-day event features 13 industry presenters, covering a variety of specific industry topics and includes a popular "Ask Kipu Anything" session, in which audience members can pose questions to a panel of Kipu executives. In addition, Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth, will deliver the first Keynote address on March 10, and Daniel Gemp, of Dreamscape Marketing, will deliver the keynote on March 11.

(PRNewsfoto/Kipu Health)

Scheduled to appear Wednesday, March 10:

  • Jeffrey Fiorentino KipuHealth Keynote, Day One State of the industry. The evolution of addiction treatment. What's in the future?
  • Yvonne RockwoodThe Joint Commission Expert Insight into Accreditation, Why is TJC certification important? How to earn certification.
  • Josh WeumDreamscape Marketing Ethical Marketing, Why does ethical marketing matter? Pitfalls to avoid in marketing your facility Marketing the right and ethical way!
  • Jason BedoyaKipuHealth The Perfect CRM, What exactly is a CRM? Why a good CRM is important to facility growth? Are all CRMs the same? What are the differences?
  • Michael DelgadoKipuHealth The Power of Business Intelligence, Business Intelligence: More than smart. Diving deeper into your data. Visualizing and forecasting trends.
  • Cliff LevineKipuHealth Outcomes, Tracking patient progress with the KipuEMR. Improving outcomes. Why is Kipu different than other EMRs?

Scheduled to appear Thursday, March 11:

  • Daniel Gemp Dreamscape Marketing Keynote, Day Two State of the industry. Digital marketing trends. Why Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is so important. Maximizing your time and results.
  • Tracy LambCoronis Health Top 10 Billing Mistakes, How to meet Payor Guidelines, Facilities Credentialing and much more.
  • Kyle McHenryProsperity Collections: The Art and Science, How to Maximize Cash Collections and Identify Areas of Opportunity.
  • Dr. Joseph StantonMillennium Health Drug Testing During COVID, COVID and overdose deaths. Stressors and abuse. Watch the full analysis.
  • Arthur PalochakFort Behavioral Health, Top 10 Best Practices for Treatment Centers and Tips to Improve your typical day.
  • Mark Davis, Sally Abu-moustafa and Cliff LevineKipuHealth ASK KIPU ANYTHING! Questions and answers from the audience, live.

"This will be the technology and business event of the year for facilities treating SUD and Behavioral Health disorders  -- in a changing landscape," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, KipuHealth's CEO, "We're excited to have scheduled a great lineup of industry insiders and this will certainly be an informative, inspiring online event."

"Kipu Expo: The Business of Healing" is scheduled for March 10 and 11, 2021. For complete details and to register, go to www.Kipu.Health/expo.

About KipuHealth 

KipuHealth is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its suite of cloud-based products. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the treatment community, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR solution for treatment, used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,800 facilities worldwide. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipu.health/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook  |  Twitter  |  LinkedIn  |  Read our CEO Blog 

Press Inquiries:
Nestor Suarez
Nestor.Suarez@kipu.health

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kipuhealth-announces-kipu-expo-the-business-of-healing-a-free-2-day-online-summit-for-behavioral-health-treatment-professionals-and-executives-webinar-will-feature-noted-subject-matter-experts-live-march-10-and-11-2021-301236232.html

SOURCE KipuHealth

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:49 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
08:10 SMI droht Ungemach
07:35 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
06:55 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Gamestop-Aktie +19% - Buffett-Vize warnt vor Exzessen
SMI schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
Wall Street fällt zum Handelsschluss weit zurück -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Moderna-Aktie klettert kräftig: Moderna mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
Bayer mit Milliardenverlust in 2020 - Bayer-Aktie knickt ein
Darum fällt der Euro zum US-Dollar - EUR/CHF deutlich über 1,10
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit