SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’860 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’133 2.0%  Dollar 0.8970 0.0%  Öl 56.3 0.6% 

+++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln! +++ -w-
02.02.2021 05:11:00

Kintor's GT20029 IND for PROTAC AR Degrader Was Accepted by NMPA

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:9939) is pleased to announce that the investigational new drug ("IND") application of GT20029 for androgenetic alopecia and acne vulgaris indications has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of China.

GT20029 is a topical androgen receptor ("AR") degrader developed by using  Kintor's in-house Proteolysis Targeting Chimera ("PROTAC") platform. PROTAC is a small molecule composed of (i) a recruiting element for a protein of interest ("POI"); (ii) an E3 ubiquitin ligase recruiting element; and (iii) a linker bounding (i) and (ii). After the ternary complex is formed, by bridging the gap between a POI and an E3 ubiquitin ligase and inducing their proximity, PROTAC can induce the ubiquitination of the POI and then degrade the POI. As each PROTAC molecule can degrade multiple AR proteins, drugs based on PROTAC can achieve efficacy with a low dosage. In addition, as long as there are a small amount of PROTAC molecules in the cells, the efficacy of the drugs can be maintained, which can significantly reduce the dosing frequency as compared to other small molecule drugs.

Excessive activation of systemic and local AR pathways is an important link in the pathogenesis of androgenic alopecia and acne. The mechanism of action of GT20029 is to recruit the AR protein to the E3 ubiquitin ligase for degradation. GT20029 will not cause excessive drug accumulation and notable side effects. While achieving efficacy, GT20029 can effectively avoid systemic exposure to mitigate or avoid the side effects of oral androgen signaling pathway inhibitors.  

Dr. Tong Youzhi, the founder, chairman and CEO of Kintor Pharmaceutical, commented, "The major obstacle of PROTAC drugs is oral absorption due to the large molecular weight. Therefore, we developed a topical AR degrader first based on PROTAC platform. At the same time, we are also developing an oral PROTAC drug targeting the AR. Both indications of androgenetic alopecia and acne vulgaris have huge unmet clinical needs. According to animal experiments, the efficacy of GT20029 is superior to other small molecule AR inhibitors. As the sixth drug candidate of Kintor in the clinical stage, we hope to quickly explore its safety, recommended dosage and dosing frequency for clinical use, seeking innovative drug strategies of applying PROTAC molecule in local treatment."

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Founded in 2009, Kintor Pharmaceuticals aims to become a leading enterprise in the R&D and commercialization of "best-in-class" and "first-in-class" innovative therapies. The Company initially focused on androgen receptor (AR) related diseases and researched and developed product portfolios in multiple channels covering cancers with a globally high incidence and illnesses yet to meet their clinical requirements, such as COVID-19, prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer ,hair loss and acne. Kintor Pharmaceuticals has prospectively developed a diversified product pipeline that includes small molecule innovative drugs, bio-innovative drugs and combination therapies, including 5 products that are undergoing clinically researched androgen receptor antagonists, ALK-1 monoclonal antibody, mTOR kinase inhibitors and Hedgehog inhibitors, as well as PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody, AR-Degrader and c-Myc inhibitors that are undergoing preclinical research. Globally, the Company has more than 60 issued patents or under review, many of which are listed as the "Major New Drugs Discovery" in National 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans. On 22 May 2020, the Company was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock ticker 9939.HK. Please visit http://www.kintor.com.cn for more information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintors-gt20029-ind-for-protac-ar-degrader-was-accepted-by-nmpa-301219621.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 251.20
3.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’082.00
2.61 %
Nestle 102.34
2.30 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.80
2.13 %
Alcon 65.10
1.72 %
Novartis 80.88
0.43 %
CS Group 11.80
0.34 %
CieFinRichemont 82.84
-0.05 %
SGS 2’707.00
-0.07 %
Swisscom 483.90
-0.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.02.21
Börsen im Aufruhr
01.02.21
SMI geht die Puste aus
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Wall Street schliesst in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Die US-Märkte notierten am Montag in Grün. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit