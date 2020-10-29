SMI 9’592 -0.3%  SPI 11’998 0.0%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’541 -0.2%  Euro 1.0681 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’942 -0.7%  Gold 1’876 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9126 0.2%  Öl 37.6 -3.5% 
29.10.2020 12:36:00

Kintor Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Proxalutamide to expand Patient Enrolment

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharmaceutical, stock code 9939.HK) is delighted to announced that the clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04446429, registered by Dr. Andy Goren and Applied Biology) of its anti-androgen treatment Proxalutamide (GT0918) for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached the initial target of 381 patients enrolment on 25 October 2020. Also, it has demonstrated a positive trend. This study on the effects of Proxalutamide on COVID-19 had received national Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval in Brazil in September. To date, no medical-related/drug-related adverse events (AEs) have been observed in any of the three arms in the trial. The preliminary data of the trial is expected to be released before the end of the year.

For the purpose of exploring the role of anti-androgens in COVID-19 infections, non-hospitalized male participants with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease, aged 50 years old or above with androgenetic alopecia, were enrolled in this clinical trial, which is double-blinded and placebo controlled. There are three arms with the first experimental arm treated with Dutasteride + Standard Care (Ivermectin+ azithromycin), the second experimental arm treated with Proxalutamide + Standard Care, and the control arm treated with Placebo + Standard Care. Ivermectin+ azithromycin are used as standard care given there has been no approved medication for coronavirus patients. The end points of the study include percentage of subjects hospitalized due to COVID-19, time to remission as well as 26 clinical symptoms ranging from mild fever to anosmia.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Founded in 2009, Kintor Pharmaceutical concentrates on the proprietary R&D and industrialization of potential "best-in-class" and "first-in-class" drug candidates, and strives to become a leading enterprise in the R&D and commercialization of innovative therapies. Kintor Pharmaceutical was founded by national-level talents, after years of development, centered upon androgen receptor (AR) related diseases and researched and developed product portfolios in multiple channels covering cancers with a globally high incidence and illnesses yet to meet their clinical requirements, such as prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer and hair loss. Kintor Pharmaceutical has prospectively deployed a diversified product pipeline that includes small molecule innovative drugs, bio-innovative drugs and combination therapies, including 5 products that are undergoing clinically researched androgen receptor antagonists, ALK-1 monoclonal antibody, mTOR kinase inhibitors and Hedgehog inhibitors, as well as PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody, AR-Degraders and c-Myc inhibitors that are undergoing preclinical research. Globally, Kintor Pharmaceutical has more than 60 patents obtained or under review, many of which are listed as the "Major New Drugs Discovery" in National 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans. On 22 May 2020, Kintor Pharmaceutical was officially listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 9939.HK. Visit http://www.kintor.com.cn for more information.

About Applied Biology/Dr. Andy Goren

Applied Biology, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair science. It is committed to the development of breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen and hair disorders. Dr. Andy Goren serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Biology. Dr. Goren has published dozens of peer-reviewed original medical research papers, and his latest research involves the use of anti-androgen therapy for the treatment of COVID-19.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 477.20
3.09 %
Sika 226.00
1.03 %
Geberit 526.20
0.34 %
Nestle 103.68
0.21 %
SGS 2’300.00
0.13 %
Novartis 71.26
-0.82 %
Alcon 53.22
-0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 58.18
-1.36 %
Swiss Life Hldg 303.60
-1.52 %
CS Group 8.57
-5.93 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:02
Weekly-Hits: US-Präsidentschaftswahlen – Showdown um das Weisse Haus / Automobilhersteller – Mit Tempo aus der Krise
08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex legt derweil zu. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit