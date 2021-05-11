SMI 11’124 -0.5%  SPI 14’288 -0.5%  Dow 34’743 -0.1%  DAX 15’400 0.0%  Euro 1.0937 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’023 -0.3%  Gold 1’837 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’406 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9008 -0.1%  Öl 67.8 -0.6% 
Kinnevik AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 56673916 / ISIN: SE0014684528]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.05.2021 08:00:00

Kinnevik's Board has decided the final terms and timetable for the Zalando distribution

Kinnevik AB Registered
415.75 SEK -1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that its Board has decided the final terms for the distribution of Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando SE ("Zalando”), through a share redemption plan. The Board has decided to distribute Kinnevik’s entire shareholding in Zalando, and accordingly Kinnevik will distribute 28 Zalando shares for 143 Kinnevik redemption shares, equivalent to approximately SEK 166 or 0.195 Zalando share per Kinnevik share. Kinnevik will thereby make an extraordinary value transfer of approximately SEK 45.8bn to its shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of Kinnevik on 29 April 2021 resolved to distribute Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando through a share redemption plan. The Board was authorised to determine the final distribution per share as well as the timetable for the share redemption plan. Kinnevik's Board has today decided to distribute Kinnevik’s entire shareholding in Zalando through the share redemption plan, and that the redemption consideration accordingly will be 28 Zalando shares for 143 Kinnevik redemption shares. Based on the closing price for Zalando's share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as at 10 May 2021, the redemption consideration per share corresponds to approximately SEK 166, a total value transfer to Kinnevik’s shareholders of approximately SEK 45.8bn.

Further, the Board has set the record date for the share split and the right to receive redemption shares to Tuesday 18 May 2021. The last trading day in the Kinnevik share before the share split including the right to receive redemption shares is Friday 14 May 2021. From and including Monday 17 May 2021, the Kinnevik share will be traded not including the right to receive redemption shares. The redemption shares will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm from and including Wednesday 19 May 2021 to and including Wednesday 9 June 2021. The Zalando shares are estimated to be available on the shareholders' securities accounts, nominee accounts or equivalent on Friday 18 June 2021.

Please note that both the resolved terms and the timetable are the same as the indicative terms and timetable stated in the notice to the 2021 Annual General Meeting and in the information brochure regarding the share redemption plan.

Kinnevik’s shareholding in Zalando will for technical reasons be distributed in the form of Euroclear Sweden-registered Zalando shares that the holder may re-register directly with Clearstream Germany following the share redemption plan (during July 2021). The re-registration is made to enable shareholders to complete transactions with the distributed Zalando shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. An information brochure with further information on the share redemption plan as well as detailed instructions on the subsequent, free-of-charge, re-registration is available on Kinnevik’s website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading ”General Meetings” (which can be found under the section ”Governance”).

Shareholders with questions regarding the distribution can call or email Kinnevik's hotline call center service operated by Computershare.

Phone: +46 (0)8-46 00 73 89
Emailkinnevik@computershare.se

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone:   +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email:    press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies to make people’ lives better and deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Kinnevik AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kinnevik AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.05.21 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
10.05.21 Die Kauflaune hält an
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
The Native-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Konkursdrohung laut Behörde nichtig - Aktie steigt kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit