+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2019 08:00:00

Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

”In the third quarter, Kinnevik took important steps in executing our strategy and we made significant investments in our healthcare portfolio. I am excited about the next chapter for Kinnevik and I am convinced that we have the portfolio, the team and the pipeline to execute our strategy”

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

KEY STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Barrick Gold Corp. / Newcrest Mining Ltd. / Newmont Mining Corp. 50548645 65.00 % 9.00 %
Bank of America Corp. / Goldman Sachs Group Inc. / Wells Fargo & Co. 50548646 59.00 % 8.20 %
Adecco Group AG / Geberit AG / OC Oerlikon N 50548647 65.00 % 7.60 %

  • Completed a sell-down of a 5% stake in Zalando, generating gross proceeds of SEK 5.9bn
  • Announced the intention to distribute Kinnevik’s entire Millicom shareholding to our shareholders
  • Amended our shareholder remuneration policy to cease paying ordinary cash dividends in favor of paying out excess capital generated by our investment activities in the form of extraordinary dividends

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

  • Total investments of SEK 2,108m during the quarter, whereof
    • SEK 825m in connection with Livongo’s IPO, increasing our ownership stake to 14%
    • SEK 726m for a 10% ownership stake in VillageMD, a leading US based provider of primary care
    • SEK 296m in Babylon’s funding round, bringing our ownership stake to 16% on a fully diluted basis

FINANCIAL POSITION

  • Net asset value of SEK 92.0bn (SEK 334 per share), up SEK 3.0bn or 3% during the quarter, primarily driven by positive share price development in Zalando and Tele2, and partially offset by weaker share price performance in GFG and Millicom
  • Net debt position decreased by SEK 4.9bn to SEK 0.8bn, mainly as a consequence of the sell-down in Zalando and the extraordinary dividend from Tele2, resulting in leverage of 0.9% of Portfolio Value by the end of the quarter

ORGANISATION

  • Kinnevik has appointed Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer, starting at the latest on 6 April 2020


A conference call will be held today at 10.00 CEST to present the results. The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com.

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9svoa9sx

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333 000 804
SE: +46 8 566 426 51
US: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 77215761#

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CEST on 24 October 2019.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Corporate Communications

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Investment AB Kinnevik (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investment AB Kinnevik (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.19
Vontobel: Mehr «Sicherheit» ins Portfolio?
23.10.19
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
23.10.19
Ölpreise geben Gewinne wieder ab
23.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
23.10.19
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Investment AB Kinnevik (B) 267.00 -0.15% Investment AB Kinnevik (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
SoftwareOne zieht Preisspanne für Börsengang enger
Snapchat-Mutter überzeugt bei Gewinn, enttäuscht Börse aber mit Geschäftsausblick - Aktie gibt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost grösstenteils in Grün
Die asiatischen Indizes weisen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB