Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

”In the third quarter, Kinnevik took important steps in executing our strategy and we made significant investments in our healthcare portfolio. I am excited about the next chapter for Kinnevik and I am convinced that we have the portfolio, the team and the pipeline to execute our strategy”



Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

KEY STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

Completed a sell-down of a 5% stake in Zalando, generating gross proceeds of SEK 5.9bn

Announced the intention to distribute Kinnevik’s entire Millicom shareholding to our shareholders

Amended our shareholder remuneration policy to cease paying ordinary cash dividends in favor of paying out excess capital generated by our investment activities in the form of extraordinary dividends

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

Total investments of SEK 2,108m during the quarter, whereof SEK 825m in connection with Livongo’s IPO, increasing our ownership stake to 14% SEK 726m for a 10% ownership stake in VillageMD, a leading US based provider of primary care SEK 296m in Babylon’s funding round, bringing our ownership stake to 16% on a fully diluted basis



FINANCIAL POSITION

Net asset value of SEK 92.0bn (SEK 334 per share), up SEK 3.0bn or 3% during the quarter, primarily driven by positive share price development in Zalando and Tele2, and partially offset by weaker share price performance in GFG and Millicom

Net debt position decreased by SEK 4.9bn to SEK 0.8bn, mainly as a consequence of the sell-down in Zalando and the extraordinary dividend from Tele2, resulting in leverage of 0.9% of Portfolio Value by the end of the quarter

ORGANISATION

Kinnevik has appointed Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer, starting at the latest on 6 April 2020



