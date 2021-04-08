Kingston Partners with NXP Semiconductors on i.MX 8M Plus Processors

TAIPEI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it is partnering with NXP® Semiconductors on their new i.MX 8M Plus applications processors. NXP is a leading applications processor developer for creating infrastructure solutions involving smart technology, and Kingston is proud that its eMMC embedded memory solution is part of the reference board for its latest application processor.

Smart device makers requesting NXP's engineering verification kits featuring the i.MX 8M Plus chipset will see Kingston's eMMC onboard. This creates a terrific opportunity to expand the relationship with NXP and also further showcase Kingston embedded memory solutions to other IoT manufacturers. Kingston's discrete memory and storage solutions were also embedded on NXP's previous-generation i.MX 6 and i.MX 7 series processor boards.

"We are honored to extend our partnership with NXP, one of the top semiconductor companies in the world, on their latest i.MX 8M Plus evaluation kit," said Kingston. "Kingston products power machines and devices everywhere from data centers to corporate and client PCs, as well as many embedded products. We have been in the memory business for over 33 years and working with NXP is a great way to enhance our embedded solutions business."

"Our latest i.MX 8M Plus processor focuses on machine learning, vision, multimedia as well as industrial IoT devices," said NXP. "As with prior NXP applications processors, it is great to work with Kingston and include their embedded memory solutions with our evaluation kits that are sent to developers and manufacturers. Our relationship runs deep on both engineering and marketing levels."

Kingston started its embedded memory business in 2010 to address the then-growing trend toward smartphones, tablets and early-IoT solutions. As the world has increasingly adopted an automated lifestyle via smart devices, Kingston's presence and stature in the embedded memory industry has grown tremendously. As a result, Kingston's memory solutions can be found in industrial applications including automobile fleet tracking and devices enabling 5G telecommunications as well as many home consumer products including Bluetooth® speakers, robotic vacuums and wearables.

