26.10.2019 01:00:00

Kingsky Flight Academy named Best Flight School in the Southern Region by National Association

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsky Flight Academy has been recognized for its excellence in flight training by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation association. Kingsky has been awarded the title, 2019 Best Flight School in the Southern Region, and is the only flight school in the region to earn this recognition.

AOPA's Flight Training Experience Awards were created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer. "Creating a genuine bond with a customer is crucial to creating a positive flight training experience," said Chris Moser, AOPA's Senior Director of Flight Training Education. "The Flight Training Experience Award consisted of four areas that were listed as critical to identify the best flight training experience; Educational quality, customer focus, community and information sharing. There is no doubt that this year's winners have connected in a powerful way to their customers. These flight training providers are doing it right!"

"A restless search for excellence in safety, quality and efficiency is what is making Kingsky successful and nationally recognized," said Captain Mauricio Kelmann, Kingsky Flight Academy's CEO. "Doing things right, properly maintaining our aircraft, investing in training of our instructors, having strong standardization principles, a good work environment, and always being vigilant of your customers' needs is the key to run a successful flight school.

The 2019 awards were based on a research done by AOPA, about what makes the best flight training experience. The process yielded an evaluation of 972 different flight schools and 1,876 individual flight instructors. Out of the 972 flight schools, only 6 were chosen as the best regional flight schools. Learn more: http://www.aopa.org/FTEawards

Information about flight training at Kingsky Flight Academy is available at http://www.kingskyfa.com

 

SOURCE Kingsky Flight Academy

