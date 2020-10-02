Kingsbarn Taps BlackRock Executive as Chief Investment Officer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsbarn Realty Capital has announced the hiring of Philip Mader as its Chief Investment Officer and President of Kingsbarn Capital & Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm. Following a 13-year career with BlackRock, the world's largest investment manager, Phil has joined Kingsbarn as its Chief Investment Officer and head of its development group and will sit on the Company's investment committee.

"We are excited to have Phil on board," stated Kingsbarn CEO, Jeff Pori. "Phil brings decades of development and private equity experience and a remarkable track record of success," added Pori. At BlackRock, Phil led and managed the firm's US Residential Opportunity Fund, along with its U.S. Land and Housing strategy. The Fund was a top-performing closed-ended, full-cycle, real estate vehicle.

Kingsbarn currently has several development projects in the pipeline, including a 1,000,000 sq. ft. industrial park in Greenville, Texas, which is structured as an Opportunity Zone Fund. The Company is also in escrow to purchase an entitled multifamily site in Los Angeles, which will also be structured as an Opportunity Zone Fund.

Prior to BlackRock, Phil held executive roles at Taylor Woodrow Homes, Prometheus Real Estate Group, and Essex Property Trust during his 23-year investment and development career. "Phil has been involved with over 35 significant real estate projects totaling more than $2B of investment across the United States and I am pleased to have him on board. I know he will bring incredible value to our firm and development business, which will not only benefit Kingsbarn, but also our partners and investors," said Pori.

Commenting on his new role at Kingsbarn, Mader said, "I am thrilled to join Jeff and the Kingsbarn team at this exciting inflection point in the firm's growth and development. Jeff has a great vision for the firm and is extremely focused on providing exceptional value to our clients. I am confident we will be able to leverage Kingsbarn's entrepreneurial spirit and successful track record as we grow the business and capitalize on new opportunities across the real estate landscape. Kingsbarn's platform is uniquely positioned to take advantage of current market dislocations in order to provide compelling investment returns to our investors."

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate, private equity firm focused on acquiring high-quality property assets throughout the United States. Kingsbarn structures its real estate investment opportunities for both fractional 1031 investors as well as customized portfolio solutions for large scale investors. Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties. Kingsbarn has acquired and currently operates over $500 million of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

Kingsbarn Capital & Development is a full-service real estate development company specializing in land development, entitlements, multifamily, single-family, industrial, medical, and office sectors. Kingsbarn invests and develops for our investors, owner-users, and for our own account. Our highly experienced team has developed over $4 billion of real properties throughout the United States.

No Offer

This is not an offer. An offer will only be made pursuant to the delivery of the required offering documents, including the private placement memorandum, as supplemented or amended (the "Memorandum"). This information discusses general information about the portfolio and is not a guarantee, prediction or projection of future performance. Diversification does not protect against loss or guarantee return. There are risks associated with investing in real estate assets, such as inflation, interest rates, real estate tax rates, changes in the general economic climate, local conditions such as population trends and neighborhood values, and supply and demand for similar property types. Investing in DSTs and 1031 exchanges involves significant tax consequences. Please refer to the Memorandum for detailed information about the offering and its associated risks and implications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Kingsbarn assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

