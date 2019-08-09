Kingold Jewelry Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

WUHAN CITY, China, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

Net sales were approximately $598.0 million , compared to $678.8 million .

, compared to . Processed a total of 27.9 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, compared to 27.6 metric tons.

Net income was approximately $12.6 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million , or $0.20 per diluted share

Outlook for 2019

The Company reiterates guidance of between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2019.

2019 SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Metric Tons of Gold Processed Three Months Ended:

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

Volume % of Total Volume % of Total Branded* 14.8 53.0% 16.8 61.1% Customized** 13.1 47.0% 10.8 38.9% Total 27.9 100.0% 27.6 100.0% Six Months Ended:

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

Volume % of Total Volume % of Total Branded* 26.0 52.1% 29.9 58.6% Customized** 23.9 47.9% 21.0 41.4% Total 49.9 100.0% 50.9 100.0%







* Branded Production: The Company acquires gold from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to produce branded products. ** Customized Production: Clients who purchase customized products supply gold to the Company for processing.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company processed a total of 27.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 14.8 metric tons, representing 53.0% of total gold processed, and customized production was 13.1 metric tons, representing 47.0% of total gold processed in the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company processed a total of 27.6 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 16.8 metric tons, representing 61.1% of total gold processed, and customized production was 10.8 metric tons, representing 38.9% of total gold processed.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company processed a total of 49.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 26.0 metric tons, representing 52.1% of total gold processed, and customized production was 23.9 metric tons, representing 47.9% of total gold processed in the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2018, the Company processed a total of 50.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 29.9 metric tons, representing 58.6% of total gold processed, and customized production was 21.0 metric tons, representing 41.4% of total gold processed.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW

Net Sales

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $598.0 million, decreased by 11.9% from $678.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net sales decreased primarily as a result of decrease in sales volume of branded production in amount of approximately $76.3 million, and foreign currency translation loss of approximately $48.4 million, offset by increase in sales volume of customized production in amount of approximately $2.2 million and increase in average unit selling price of approximately $41.5 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net sales were approximately $1.05 billion, decreased by 13.7% from $1.22 billion in the first half of 2018. Net sales decreased primarily as a result of decrease in total sales volume in amount of approximately $142.4 million, and foreign currency translation loss of approximately $82.3 million, offset by increase in average unit selling price of approximately $57.9 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $69.5 million, increased by 9.0% from $63.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in average unit selling price for branded production sales by 6.6% and the increase in average unit selling price for customized production by 3.9%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's gross profit was approximately $124.8 million, decreased by 2.5% from $128.0 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease was mainly the result of decreased sales volume and increase in unit cost of raw material, as the unit cost for branded production sales was RMB 241.63 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019 while the unit cost for branded production sales was RMB 232.3 per gram in the same period of 2018. And the unit cost for customized production sales was RMB 0.30 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the unit cost for customized production sales of RMB 0.29 per gram in the same period of 2018.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 11.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 9.4% in the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's gross margin was 11.9%, compared to 10.5% in the first half of 2018. The increase was mainly due to the increased average selling price for branded production and customized production sales. The average selling price for branded production was RMB 267.97 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by RMB 13.02 or 5.1%, from RMB 254.95 per gram for the same period in 2018. As well as the average selling price for customized production sales was RMB 7.06 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by RMB 0.20, or 3.0%, from RMB 6.86 per gram for the same period in 2018.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $12.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share based on 66.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $13.6 million in the prior year period, or $0.20 per diluted share based on 66.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net income was approximately $19.0 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights (USD in Millions)

6 /30/201 9 12/31/201 8 Percentage

Change Cash and Cash Equivalents $114.7 $0.23 490.6% Inventories $262.8 $127.0 106.8% Working Capital (Current Assets -- Current Liabilities) $1,221.1 $837.8 45.8% Stockholders' Equity $809.6 $638.3 26.8%

The Company had approximately $132.3 million of net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with approximately $446.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2018. The decrease of the operating cash flows was mainly due to the increase in gold purchases of approximately $129.4 million (RMB 887 million) in order to meet the production demand when the Company anticipated more sales orders will be fulfilled in the second half of fiscal year 2019. At the same time, the Company also increased purchase of gold of approximately $175.9 million (RMB 1,182.9 million) in order to pledge such gold as collateral with various financial institutions to obtain additional loans. In connection with the purchase of gold for investment, the Company also reported an unrealized gain of approximately $154.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The overall increase in inventory of approximately $150.3 million as included in the statements of cash flows reflected the above factors. The decrease in the cash flows from operating activities was also affected by an increase in value added tax receivable of approximately $1.1 million and a decrease in other tax payable by approximately $2.6 million.

The Company's net cash from operating activities can fluctuate significantly due to changes in the inventories. Other factors that may vary significantly include accounts payable, purchases of gold and income taxes. The Company expects that the net cash that generated from operating activities to continue to fluctuate as inventories, receivables, accounts payables and the other factors described above change with increased production and the purchase of larger or smaller quantities of raw materials. These fluctuations could cause net cash from operating activities to decrease, even if the net income grows as the Company continues to expand. Although the Company expects that net cash from operating activities will increase over the long term, it cannot be predicted how these fluctuations will affect Kingold's cash flow in any particular quarter.

OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Based on its existing resources and capacity along with strong demand for 24-karat gold products in China, the Company reiterates its expectation that gold processed will be between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons during 2019.

About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visitwww.kingoldjewelry.com.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward - looking statements by words such as "expects," "believe," "project," "anticipate," or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Kingold's outlook with respect to its 2019 outlook for gold processing. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those contained in Kingold's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Kingold's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Kingold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)

























For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























NET SALES $ 598,008,324

$ 678,796,263

$ 1,051,547,424

$ 1,218,320,318























COST OF SALES























Cost of sales

(528,233,860)



(614,775,972)



(926,225,754)



(1,089,741,556)

Depreciation

(242,888)



(228,173)



(488,628)



(545,838)



Total cost of sales

(528,476,748)



(615,004,145)



(926,714,382)



(1,090,287,394)























GROSS PROFIT

69,531,576



63,792,118



124,833,042



128,032,924























OPERATING EXPENSES























Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,733,404



2,497,488



9,351,596



4,975,276

Stock compensation expenses

-



5,364



5,364



10,728

Depreciation

82,731



151,658



165,672



260,487

Lease expenses

21,105



67,357



42,443



134,923

Amortization

2,770



2,963



5,571



5,936



Total operating expenses

6,840,010



2,724,830



9,570,646



5,387,350























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

62,691,566



61,067,288



115,262,396



122,645,574























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)























Interest Income

298,499



446,143



637,112



822,144

Interest expense, including amortization of debt issuance costs of $2,227,896 and $2,305,354 for the three months, and $4,550,860 and $4,560,420 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(46,041,324)



(43,301,467)



(90,341,429)



(87,418,347)



Total other expenses, net

(45,742,825)



(42,855,324)



(89,704,317)



(86,596,203)























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

16,948,741



18,211,964



25,558,079



36,049,371























INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)























Current

7,048,016



4,169,121



10,810,187



7,426,595

Deferred

(2,688,462)



479,046



(4,221,874)



1,824,055



Total income tax provision

4,359,554



4,648,167



6,588,313



9,250,650



























NET INCOME

12,589,187



13,563,797



18,969,766



26,798,721























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Unrealized gain (loss) related to investments in gold, net of tax $ 183,487,051

$ (19,350,626)

$ 154,071,011

$ (37,973,323)

Foreign currency translation loss

(18,447,260)



(19,822,304)



(1,795,522)



(6,002,603)

Total Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 165,039,791

$ (39,172,930)

$ 152,275,489

$ (43,975,926)



























COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 177,628,978

$ (25,609,133)

$ 171,245,255

$ (17,177,205) Earnings per share























Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.21

$ 0.29

$ 0.41

Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.29

$ 0.40 Weighted average number of shares























Basic

66,113,502



66,113,502



66,113,502



66,113,502

Diluted

66,113,502



66,229,658



66,113,502



66,395,251

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)

















June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)





ASSETS

























Cash

$ 114,723,841

$ 233,391 Restricted cash



14,337,042



4,798,185 Accounts receivable



264,158



451,059 Inventories



262,763,620



127,034,673 Investments in gold



2,215,449,367



1,593,557,391 Value added tax recoverable



258,933,954



259,582,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



82,629



87,590

Total current assets



2,866,554,611



1,985,744,613













Property and equipment, net



4,924,793



5,395,330 Restricted cash



1,747,539



7,766,372 Investments in gold



246,949,601



700,225,896 Land use right



390,837



395,719 Other noncurrent assets



492,637



285,768

Total long-term assets



254,505,407



714,069,085 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,121,060,018

$ 2,699,813,698













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES

























Short term loans

$ 1,532,528,884

$ 1,034,947,774 Related party loan



72,593,313



72,699,779 Due to related party



4,383,039



3,976,742 Income tax payable



18,955,285



18,504,197 Other taxes payable



2,150,167



2,577,102 Accrued expenses and other payables



14,855,067



15,749,564

Total current liabilities



1,645,465,755



1,148,455,158

















Deferred tax liabilities



71,400,016



24,218,911

Other long-term liability



160,190



-

Related party loans



419,694,803



373,327,862

Long term loans



174,753,888



515,477,020 TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,311,474,652



2,061,478,951













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



-



- Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 66,113,502 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



66,113



66,113 Additional paid-in capital



224,298,271



224,292,907 Retained earnings













Unappropriated



372,183,091



353,213,325

Appropriated



967,543



967,543 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax



212,070,348



59,794,859

Total Shareholders' Equity



809,585,366



638,334,747 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,121,060,018

$ 2,699,813,698

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)













For the six months ended June 30,

2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income $ 18,969,766

$ 26,798,721

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

654,300



806,325



Amortization of intangible assets

5,571



5,936



Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense

4,550,860



4,560,420



Share based compensation for services and warrants expense

5,364



10,728



Deferred tax provision (benefit)

(4,221,874)



1,824,055

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable

189,855



784,850



Inventories

(150,267,161)



331,036,274



Other current assets and prepaid expenses

(203,732)



(157,286)



Value added tax recoverable

1,069,281



76,550,155



Other payables and accrued expenses

(843,629)



1,168,896



Income tax payable

445,595



2,939,193



Other taxes payable

(2,612,043)



(77,119)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(132,257,847)



446,251,148











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Purchases of property and equipment

(324,284)



(453,522)

Net cash used in investing activities

(324,284)



(453,522)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from other loans – short term

326,509,078



-

Repayments of other loans – short term

(305,237,937)



(301,624,503)

Proceeds from other loans – long term

132,633,813



240,479,892

Repayments of related party loans – short term

(223,449)



(235,549,065)

Proceeds from related party loans – long term

137,886,112



334,479,672

Repayments of related party loans – long term

(91,558,511)



(484,255,723)

Payments of loan origination fees

(2,188,458)



(309,511)

(Repayment of) borrowings from related party

465,421



800,793

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

198,286,069



(445,978,445)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

52,306,536



(2,937,126) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

118,010,474



(3,117,945) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

12,797,948



17,924,397 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 130,808,422

$ 14,806,452











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION











Cash paid for interest expense $ 86,976,537

$ 81,761,918

Cash paid for income tax $ 10,364,592

$ 4,487,402













NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Investments in gold transferred to inventories $ 425,343,494

$ 389,112,590

Inventories transferred to investments in gold

387,102,692



291,819,372

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in gold, net of tax $ 154,071,011

$ (37,973,323)

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 206,419

$ -

