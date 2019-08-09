|
09.08.2019 22:05:00
Kingold Jewelry Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
WUHAN CITY, China, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)
- Net sales were approximately $598.0 million, compared to $678.8 million.
- Processed a total of 27.9 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, compared to 27.6 metric tons.
- Net income was approximately $12.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
Outlook for 2019
- The Company reiterates guidance of between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2019.
2019 SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS OPERATIONAL REVIEW
Metric Tons of Gold Processed
Three Months Ended:
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Volume
% of Total
Volume
% of Total
Branded*
14.8
53.0%
16.8
61.1%
Customized**
13.1
47.0%
10.8
38.9%
Total
27.9
100.0%
27.6
100.0%
Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Volume
% of Total
Volume
% of Total
Branded*
26.0
52.1%
29.9
58.6%
Customized**
23.9
47.9%
21.0
41.4%
Total
49.9
100.0%
50.9
100.0%
*
Branded Production:
The Company acquires gold from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to produce branded products.
**
Customized Production:
Clients who purchase customized products supply gold to the Company for processing.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company processed a total of 27.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 14.8 metric tons, representing 53.0% of total gold processed, and customized production was 13.1 metric tons, representing 47.0% of total gold processed in the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company processed a total of 27.6 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 16.8 metric tons, representing 61.1% of total gold processed, and customized production was 10.8 metric tons, representing 38.9% of total gold processed.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company processed a total of 49.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 26.0 metric tons, representing 52.1% of total gold processed, and customized production was 23.9 metric tons, representing 47.9% of total gold processed in the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2018, the Company processed a total of 50.9 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 29.9 metric tons, representing 58.6% of total gold processed, and customized production was 21.0 metric tons, representing 41.4% of total gold processed.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW
Net Sales
Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $598.0 million, decreased by 11.9% from $678.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net sales decreased primarily as a result of decrease in sales volume of branded production in amount of approximately $76.3 million, and foreign currency translation loss of approximately $48.4 million, offset by increase in sales volume of customized production in amount of approximately $2.2 million and increase in average unit selling price of approximately $41.5 million.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net sales were approximately $1.05 billion, decreased by 13.7% from $1.22 billion in the first half of 2018. Net sales decreased primarily as a result of decrease in total sales volume in amount of approximately $142.4 million, and foreign currency translation loss of approximately $82.3 million, offset by increase in average unit selling price of approximately $57.9 million.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $69.5 million, increased by 9.0% from $63.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in average unit selling price for branded production sales by 6.6% and the increase in average unit selling price for customized production by 3.9%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's gross profit was approximately $124.8 million, decreased by 2.5% from $128.0 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease was mainly the result of decreased sales volume and increase in unit cost of raw material, as the unit cost for branded production sales was RMB 241.63 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019 while the unit cost for branded production sales was RMB 232.3 per gram in the same period of 2018. And the unit cost for customized production sales was RMB 0.30 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the unit cost for customized production sales of RMB 0.29 per gram in the same period of 2018.
Gross Margin
The Company's gross margin was 11.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 9.4% in the prior year period.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's gross margin was 11.9%, compared to 10.5% in the first half of 2018. The increase was mainly due to the increased average selling price for branded production and customized production sales. The average selling price for branded production was RMB 267.97 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by RMB 13.02 or 5.1%, from RMB 254.95 per gram for the same period in 2018. As well as the average selling price for customized production sales was RMB 7.06 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by RMB 0.20, or 3.0%, from RMB 6.86 per gram for the same period in 2018.
Net Income
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $12.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share based on 66.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $13.6 million in the prior year period, or $0.20 per diluted share based on 66.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the prior year period.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net income was approximately $19.0 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
Balance Sheet Highlights (USD in Millions)
6/30/2019
12/31/2018
Percentage
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$114.7
$0.23
490.6%
Inventories
$262.8
$127.0
106.8%
Working Capital (Current Assets -- Current Liabilities)
$1,221.1
$837.8
45.8%
Stockholders' Equity
$809.6
$638.3
26.8%
The Company had approximately $132.3 million of net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with approximately $446.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2018. The decrease of the operating cash flows was mainly due to the increase in gold purchases of approximately $129.4 million (RMB 887 million) in order to meet the production demand when the Company anticipated more sales orders will be fulfilled in the second half of fiscal year 2019. At the same time, the Company also increased purchase of gold of approximately $175.9 million (RMB 1,182.9 million) in order to pledge such gold as collateral with various financial institutions to obtain additional loans. In connection with the purchase of gold for investment, the Company also reported an unrealized gain of approximately $154.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The overall increase in inventory of approximately $150.3 million as included in the statements of cash flows reflected the above factors. The decrease in the cash flows from operating activities was also affected by an increase in value added tax receivable of approximately $1.1 million and a decrease in other tax payable by approximately $2.6 million.
The Company's net cash from operating activities can fluctuate significantly due to changes in the inventories. Other factors that may vary significantly include accounts payable, purchases of gold and income taxes. The Company expects that the net cash that generated from operating activities to continue to fluctuate as inventories, receivables, accounts payables and the other factors described above change with increased production and the purchase of larger or smaller quantities of raw materials. These fluctuations could cause net cash from operating activities to decrease, even if the net income grows as the Company continues to expand. Although the Company expects that net cash from operating activities will increase over the long term, it cannot be predicted how these fluctuations will affect Kingold's cash flow in any particular quarter.
OUTLOOK FOR 2019
Based on its existing resources and capacity along with strong demand for 24-karat gold products in China, the Company reiterates its expectation that gold processed will be between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons during 2019.
About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visitwww.kingoldjewelry.com.
Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward - looking statements by words such as "expects," "believe," "project," "anticipate," or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Kingold's outlook with respect to its 2019 outlook for gold processing. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those contained in Kingold's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Kingold's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Kingold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
COMPANY CONTACT
Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
Bin Liu, CFO
Phone: +1-847-660-3498 (US) / +86-27-6569-4977 (China)
bl@kingoldjewelry.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Katherine Yao, Senior Associate
Phone: +86-10-5661 7012
kyao@equityny.com
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
(IN US DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
NET SALES
$
598,008,324
$
678,796,263
$
1,051,547,424
$
1,218,320,318
COST OF SALES
Cost of sales
(528,233,860)
(614,775,972)
(926,225,754)
(1,089,741,556)
Depreciation
(242,888)
(228,173)
(488,628)
(545,838)
Total cost of sales
(528,476,748)
(615,004,145)
(926,714,382)
(1,090,287,394)
GROSS PROFIT
69,531,576
63,792,118
124,833,042
128,032,924
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,733,404
2,497,488
9,351,596
4,975,276
Stock compensation expenses
-
5,364
5,364
10,728
Depreciation
82,731
151,658
165,672
260,487
Lease expenses
21,105
67,357
42,443
134,923
Amortization
2,770
2,963
5,571
5,936
Total operating expenses
6,840,010
2,724,830
9,570,646
5,387,350
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
62,691,566
61,067,288
115,262,396
122,645,574
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest Income
298,499
446,143
637,112
822,144
Interest expense, including amortization of debt issuance costs of $2,227,896 and $2,305,354 for the three months, and $4,550,860 and $4,560,420 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(46,041,324)
(43,301,467)
(90,341,429)
(87,418,347)
Total other expenses, net
(45,742,825)
(42,855,324)
(89,704,317)
(86,596,203)
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
16,948,741
18,211,964
25,558,079
36,049,371
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
Current
7,048,016
4,169,121
10,810,187
7,426,595
Deferred
(2,688,462)
479,046
(4,221,874)
1,824,055
Total income tax provision
4,359,554
4,648,167
6,588,313
9,250,650
NET INCOME
12,589,187
13,563,797
18,969,766
26,798,721
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Unrealized gain (loss) related to investments in gold, net of tax
$
183,487,051
$
(19,350,626)
$
154,071,011
$
(37,973,323)
Foreign currency translation loss
(18,447,260)
(19,822,304)
(1,795,522)
(6,002,603)
Total Other comprehensive income (loss)
$
165,039,791
$
(39,172,930)
$
152,275,489
$
(43,975,926)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
177,628,978
$
(25,609,133)
$
171,245,255
$
(17,177,205)
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.21
$
0.29
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.20
$
0.29
$
0.40
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
66,113,502
66,113,502
66,113,502
66,113,502
Diluted
66,113,502
66,229,658
66,113,502
66,395,251
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN US DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash
$
114,723,841
$
233,391
Restricted cash
14,337,042
4,798,185
Accounts receivable
264,158
451,059
Inventories
262,763,620
127,034,673
Investments in gold
2,215,449,367
1,593,557,391
Value added tax recoverable
258,933,954
259,582,324
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
82,629
87,590
Total current assets
2,866,554,611
1,985,744,613
Property and equipment, net
4,924,793
5,395,330
Restricted cash
1,747,539
7,766,372
Investments in gold
246,949,601
700,225,896
Land use right
390,837
395,719
Other noncurrent assets
492,637
285,768
Total long-term assets
254,505,407
714,069,085
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,121,060,018
$
2,699,813,698
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
$
1,532,528,884
$
1,034,947,774
Related party loan
72,593,313
72,699,779
Due to related party
4,383,039
3,976,742
Income tax payable
18,955,285
18,504,197
Other taxes payable
2,150,167
2,577,102
Accrued expenses and other payables
14,855,067
15,749,564
Total current liabilities
1,645,465,755
1,148,455,158
Deferred tax liabilities
71,400,016
24,218,911
Other long-term liability
160,190
-
Related party loans
419,694,803
373,327,862
Long term loans
174,753,888
515,477,020
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,311,474,652
2,061,478,951
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
-
-
Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 66,113,502 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
66,113
66,113
Additional paid-in capital
224,298,271
224,292,907
Retained earnings
Unappropriated
372,183,091
353,213,325
Appropriated
967,543
967,543
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
212,070,348
59,794,859
Total Shareholders' Equity
809,585,366
638,334,747
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,121,060,018
$
2,699,813,698
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(IN US DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
18,969,766
$
26,798,721
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
654,300
806,325
Amortization of intangible assets
5,571
5,936
Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense
4,550,860
4,560,420
Share based compensation for services and warrants expense
5,364
10,728
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
(4,221,874)
1,824,055
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
189,855
784,850
Inventories
(150,267,161)
331,036,274
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
(203,732)
(157,286)
Value added tax recoverable
1,069,281
76,550,155
Other payables and accrued expenses
(843,629)
1,168,896
Income tax payable
445,595
2,939,193
Other taxes payable
(2,612,043)
(77,119)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(132,257,847)
446,251,148
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(324,284)
(453,522)
Net cash used in investing activities
(324,284)
(453,522)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from other loans – short term
326,509,078
-
Repayments of other loans – short term
(305,237,937)
(301,624,503)
Proceeds from other loans – long term
132,633,813
240,479,892
Repayments of related party loans – short term
(223,449)
(235,549,065)
Proceeds from related party loans – long term
137,886,112
334,479,672
Repayments of related party loans – long term
(91,558,511)
(484,255,723)
Payments of loan origination fees
(2,188,458)
(309,511)
(Repayment of) borrowings from related party
465,421
800,793
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
198,286,069
(445,978,445)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
52,306,536
(2,937,126)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
118,010,474
(3,117,945)
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
12,797,948
17,924,397
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
130,808,422
$
14,806,452
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
$
86,976,537
$
81,761,918
Cash paid for income tax
$
10,364,592
$
4,487,402
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Investments in gold transferred to inventories
$
425,343,494
$
389,112,590
Inventories transferred to investments in gold
387,102,692
291,819,372
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in gold, net of tax
$
154,071,011
$
(37,973,323)
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
206,419
$
-
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingold-jewelry-reports-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-and-six-months-ended-june-30-2019-300899566.html
SOURCE Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
