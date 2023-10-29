Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.10.2023 15:43:26

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Highlights its Space Biomedical Research Journey at the Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is presenting its pioneering journey and prospects in space biomedical research and its role in enhancing human health at the Global Health Exhibition, where KFSH&RC is also participating as a strategic healthcare partner.

At the Exhibition, KFSH&RC delves into its groundbreaking experience leading four research experiments in cell sciences in space. These experiments encompass testing the immune cell response to inflammation in space, monitoring the activity of thousands of genes in immune cells exposed to inflammation over time, and tracking the changes in the lifespan of ribonucleic acid (mRNA) between space and Earth. Additionally, the pavilion simulates the inflammatory response to drug treatment using an immune cell model to explore its potential applications for prevention and early treatment.

The aim of these research experiments, conducted in collaboration with the Saudi Space Authority, as part of the scientific mission of Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni to the International Space Station (ISS), is to contribute to exploratory research and its applications in space medicine to enhance the safety of space explorers and utilize the knowledge gained for the benefit the patient community globally.

The scientific experiments lasted for four days and were overseen by the research team led by Dr. Khaled Saad Abu Khubrah, Head of the Department of Molecular Biomedicine and Research at KFSH&RC, along with Dr. Wijdan Al-Ahmadi from KFSH&RC and Dr. Edward Hattie from the BioServe Space Technologies Center in Colorado, USA.

KFSH&RC is actively pursuing further research in space biomedical science to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of gravity deficiency and cosmic radiation on the human body. They aim to leverage the unique space environment, which provides opportunities for medical experiments that are not feasible on Earth. This includes studying how cells and tissues grow in microgravity conditions, potentially leading to groundbreaking discoveries in disease treatments and opening new avenues in space medicine.

KFSH&RC is globally renowned for its specialized healthcare services and its leadership in innovation. It stands as an advanced centre for medical research and education, aiming to advance medical technologies and raise the standard of healthcare worldwide through partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions in clinical, research, and educational fields.

Contact information:
kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78eba5fa-19d6-437c-ab42-c9a09636e91e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c30c198b-dd13-4d48-8b8c-6667eda49b45


