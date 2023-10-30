Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'401 0.8%  SPI 13'600 0.7%  Dow 32'695 0.9%  DAX 14'730 0.3%  Euro 0.9584 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'038 0.6%  Gold 1'999 -0.2%  Bitcoin 31'305 0.5%  Dollar 0.9022 0.0%  Öl 88.0 -2.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343
Top News
S&P 500-Papier Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Philip Morris-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
S&P 500-Papier MasterCard-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine MasterCard-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Netflix-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Netflix von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet
S&P 500-Papier Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ford Motor-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Boeing-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Boeing von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

30.10.2023 16:14:16

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Celebrates the Success of Treating 100 Patients with Lymphocytic Leukemia Using CAR T-Cells

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new step that offers cancer patients a glimmer of hope and a lifeline, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) celebrated its success in treating the 100th patient with lymphoid leukemia using Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy. This aligns with KFSH&RC’s vision to be the optimal choice for specialized healthcare.

CAR T-cell therapy is an innovative treatment that enhances the ability of T-cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells after genetic modification in the laboratory to improve their targeting ability. This approach overcomes the challenge of distinguishing between cancer and normal cells, offering a promising method for treating lymphoid leukemia.

KFSH&RC emphasized that this innovative technology provides hope for patients with resistant leukemia and lymphoid tumors, especially those not effectively treatable with traditional methods.

As a strategic healthcare partner, KFSH&RC is sharing information about CAR T-cell therapy, its positive impact on healthcare improvement, and various healthcare solutions and innovations during the Global Health Exhibition taking place in Riyadh from October 29th to 31st.

KFSH&RC Hospital explained that this advanced therapy consists of four stages: extracting blood from the patient to obtain specific cells, then genetically modifying them in the lab for 3-4 weeks.

Shortly before CAR T-cell therapy, the patient receives a low dose of chemotherapy to enhance its effectiveness and the body's ability to fight cancer. Afterward, CAR T-cells are infused into the patient's arm, which is closely monitored for four weeks to ensure the body's adaptation.

The application of this advanced treatment in the Kingdom represents a qualitative addition to specialized medical care, reducing the financial, social, and health burdens of sending such cases abroad, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and its healthcare objectives.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is globally recognized for offering this advanced form of treatment, thanks to its comprehensive therapeutic program featuring highly skilled medical, nursing, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and social specialists supported by an integrated infrastructure.

KFSH&RC is a global leader in specialized healthcare, innovation, advanced research, and medical education. It aims to develop medical technologies and elevate the standard of healthcare worldwide through partnerships with leading local, regional, and international institutions in clinical, research, and educational fields.

Contact information:
kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9693817f-f8f6-4535-b14c-41f6801f16f7


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:35 UBS KeyInvest: Showreife Wachstumszahlen
09:31 BNP Paribas - Die Schweiz auf dem Zinsgipfel
27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'800.00 19.55
Short 11'050.00 13.30
Short 11'412.09 8.98 3VSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'406.74 30.10.2023 16:11:38
Long 9'949.95 19.58 BCSSMU
Long 9'729.55 13.83 WZSSMU
Long 9'278.02 8.68 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
36 Jahre nach dem Börsencrash der Börsencrashs: Kann sich der "Schwarze Montag" wiederholen?
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Woche der Notenbanken: SMI höher -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Weitere US-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo erhalten
Roche-Aktie, Nestlé-Aktie & Co.: Zu diesen Titeln rät BLKB-Anlagechefin Fabienne Hockenjos-Erni
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit