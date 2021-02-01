Kinetic Investment Management Announces Mike Nimmo, CFP®, Former External Wholesaler at Allianz Life, as Vice President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Investment Management ("Kinetic") has appointed Mike Nimmo, CFP®, as Vice President of Sales. Mike spent the last nine years at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, where he worked with one of the most successful teams for all of FMO Distribution. His responsibilities included working with the top 150 financial advisers through best practice sharing, client event presentations, marketing strategies, and product consultation. As a result of his work, he was nominated Employee of the Month on two separate occasions.

When asked why he decided to join Kinetic, Mike commented:

"I had the opportunity to get to know the team at Kinetic over my two and a half years wholesaling for Allianz. I quickly realized they were a group that set themselves apart from the rest, as they put hard work at the center of their success, treated each other with the utmost kindness and respect, while also striving for the same shared goals. The opportunity to join the firm with a shared vision of future growth, an employee centric culture, and a group that shares the same energy and excitement for financial planning, were among the many reasons I wanted to join the team. I am so excited to be a part of this group and can't wait to contribute to the many great things they have already accomplished as a firm."

As the head of sales for Kinetic, Mike will work with existing adviser partners and create new strategic partnerships designed to help offer their clients the full suite of Kinetic investment and planning services.

"The entire Kinetic team is excited to welcome Mike to the team to lead our rapidly expanding network of independent advisers and firms," said President Ali Hashemian. "With a consistent track record of success and strong understanding of the changing needs financial professionals face with their clients, we are fortunate to have someone like Mike help lead the next phase of growth at Kinetic. By providing a solutions-based approach built around client-centric service, he will be an asset to help current and new advisers alike."

About Kinetic Investment Management

Kinetic Investment Management is an investment adviser based in Los Angeles, California. At Kinetic, we understand that your portfolio is more than just a number. It represents time and energy invested to secure a financial future for loved ones and family, often including hours sacrificed away from those very people to achieve it. That's why we take our responsibility to our clients personally, treating each and every portfolio as if it were our own. We will do everything in our power to make sure that you feel like you have a "financial concierge" at your fingertips.

Advisory services offered through Kinetic Investment Management, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

Contact:

Shah Azarian, MBA

290431@email4pr.com

800-711-4818

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinetic-investment-management-announces-mike-nimmo-cfp-former-external-wholesaler-at-allianz-life-as-vice-president-of-sales-301219078.html

SOURCE Kinetic Investment Management