Kinedyne Continues to Expand by Establishing Additional Distribution Facility

PRATTVILLE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinedyne LLC, a world-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of cargo control technologies, including cargo securement, capacity and access solutions for the transportation industry, announced that its new distribution facility is fully operational.

The establishment of a new distribution facility represents the most recent expansion of the company's Prattville operation. Kinedyne began consolidating engineering, manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management, customer service and government contract functions within its 200,000-square-foot facility in late 2016, to improve overall speed, efficiency and productivity.

Equipped with the latest inventory management technology, the capabilities of the new distribution, logistics and warehouse operation will significantly improve Kinedyne's order processing, lead time and accuracy.

"With over 20 years of experience in operational strategy and global manufacturing, Doug Apelt, vice president – operations, oversees all operational processes in the United States and Canada," Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne LLC, said. "Doug's operational expertise and leadership of the Prattville team has benefitted this expansion initiative and continues to strengthen and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our overall North American operations."

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to further improve operational integrity through process control and technological advancements," Doug Apelt, vice president – operations for Kinedyne LLC, said. "Employees and customers will each enjoy the advantages generated by the additional facility, and it positions Kinedyne to successfully manage its customers' expectations and our own future growth objectives."

Kinedyne has been a part of the fabric of the city of Prattville and has called it home for several decades. With this expansion and nearly 300 employees, it remains among Autauga County's largest employers. Kinedyne's distribution facility now supports the distribution of the many products made in its Prattville manufacturing operation, including government/military products, cargo nets, helicopter slings, tow straps, logistics straps and the company's renowned load securement straps.

Kinedyne's broad line of cargo control, capacity and access products can be purchased through Kinedyne's extensive distribution network, which includes thousands of outlets across North America. Users can find distributor locations near them by calling Kinedyne's customer service department at 800.848.6057 in the United States, 800.268.3530 in Canada and 011.5255.53184844 in Mexico.

About Kinedyne LLC

Founded in 1968, Kinedyne LLC is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of cargo control technologies, including cargo securement, capacity and access solutions for the transportation industry. The Company maintains a substantial market share in a variety of industry sectors, and is known for the development and engineering of high-quality equipment; it holds multiple patents for many of its innovative products. Kinedyne serves a broad range of users, which include OEMs, fleets and independent owner-operators, across a wide variety of markets, including heavy-duty trucking, government, military, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicle, moving and storage. Kinedyne's world headquarters are located in Branchburg, New Jersey, and the Company has affiliates strategically located around the globe, including Kinedyne Canada Limited in Canada, Sistemas Kinedyne, S.A. de C.V., in Mexico and Nantong Kinedyne Limited in China. Read more about Kinedyne LLC at: http://www.kinedyne.com. In 2013, Kinedyne was acquired by The Heico Companies LLC, a parent holding company with revenue of over $2 billion and a diversified portfolio of more than 40 businesses involved in manufacturing, construction and industrial services. Read more about The Heico Companies LLC at: http://www.heicocompanies.com. In 2017, Kinedyne LLC was nationally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization – NY, regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Kinedyne is a registered trademark of Kinedyne LLC.

