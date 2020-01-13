+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.01.2020 21:12:00

Kindred Group plc - Unaudited Trading Update for the Fourth Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the publication of the third quarter report on 25 October 2019, gross winnings revenues across most markets have been impacted by weak sports betting margins. The margin after free bets was 8.1 per cent for the quarter, compared to 9.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gross turnover for the sportsbook increased by 3 per cent (5 per cent in constant currencies) compared to the fourth quarter 2018.

The most significant deviation in sports betting margin occurred in France. As betting duties in France were calculated on the basis of betting turnover, the financial impact was greatly increased. From 1 January 2020, the basis of calculation of betting duties in France has changed to a tax based on gross gaming revenue, which is more stable.

As previously communicated, Kindred has continued to grow its market presence in the US. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the negative impact on the underlying EBITDA was about GBP 6 million.

Gross winnings revenue and EBITDA have continued to be negatively impacted by regulatory changes in Sweden and the Netherlands, although performance in Sweden improved significantly compared to prior quarters.

Kindred estimates gross winning revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of about GBP 235 million (Q4-2018: GBP 250.1 million) unaudited.

Underlying unaudited EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 is estimated to be in the range GBP 27-32 million (Q4-2018: GBP 58.8 million).

Active customers for the quarter amounted to 1.6 million which was an increase of 2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.  

Following on from the already implemented cost limitation actions earlier in 2019, Kindred's management will continue to implement a number of additional operational efficiency initiatives to ensure that the group can deliver growth in revenues and underlying EBITDA in 2020 compared to 2019. 

The Interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be published on 12 February 2020.

Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a call in English on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 8.00 CET.

The telephone numbers are SE: +46 8 5664 2695, UK: +44 33 3300 9267.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-plc---unaudited-trading-update-for-the-fourth-quarter-2019,c3008014

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3008014/1173725.pdf

Release

CONTACT:
For more information:
Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-group-plc---unaudited-trading-update-for-the-fourth-quarter-2019-300985987.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Unibet Group Plc Swedish Depository Receiptsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unibet Group Plc Swedish Depository Receiptsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.70
1.92 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 360.20
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.54
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'625.00
0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.50
0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.05
-0.64 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 175.25
-0.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 268.00
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.19
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 537.20
-1.29 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:47
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
14:00
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13:34
Auf einer Buckelpiste
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:45
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Unibet Group Plc Swedish Depository Receipts 56.36 0.54% Unibet Group Plc Swedish Depository Receipts

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;