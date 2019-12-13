Kindful Body Launches, Offering Online Eating Disorder Therapy for Californians

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kindful Body, a collaboration of skilled clinicians dedicated to providing compassionate, trauma-informed care for clients suffering from eating disorders, is now offering online eating disorder therapy throughout California. The new virtual group practice was founded by Marcella Cox, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, who has been practicing for nearly a decade and saw the need to make treatment accessible to Californians struggling with disordered eating and body shame.

"With increasing rates of individuals diagnosed with and seeking treatment for eating disorders, I was overwhelmed with calls for support," said Marcella Cox, LMFT, founder of Kindful Body. "The urgent need for experienced eating disorder therapists inspired me to expand my practice and start Kindful Body to reach more people looking for help on their recovery journey. By offering counseling using the latest telemental health HIPAA-compliant technology, we are able to reach more people looking for support throughout California and provide support at a more affordable cost."

Kindful Body works with adults and older adolescents looking to heal from disordered eating, body shame, trauma, and anxiety to deepen their relationship with themselves and others so they can live the lives they desire. As eating disorders affect all aspects of a person's life and have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, Kindful Body collaborates with other outpatient providers, including dietitians, doctors, psychiatrists, and other members of a client's treatment team. We also continually assess that outpatient video counseling is the appropriate level of care for our clients.

Kindful Body offers treatment for the full range of eating disorders and disordered eating including: binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, anorexia nervosa, orthorexia, compulsive overeating, night eating syndrome, atypical anorexia, and atypical bulimia; as well as related compensatory and compulsive behaviors, such as excessive exercise or anorexia athletica and body image issues.

The Benefits of Online Eating Disorder Counseling

Research has shown that video therapy is just as effective as meeting a therapist in person. Kindful Body video counseling is ideal for Californians who are juggling multiple demands between work and family. By working with a skilled online eating disorder therapist, Kindful Body clients can more easily fit support for recovery, self-care and personal growth into their schedule. By eliminating the travel cost and time of in-person therapy, Kindful Body video counseling makes it it easier for anyone struggling with disordered eating to get the help they need and increase the likelihood of a successful recovery.

"Recovery is a process of self-discovery, befriending yourself, and reclaiming your sense of self and your life—full recovery is possible," added Marcella Cox. "Working online together, our clients can begin a process that can deepen and enrich their lives, their relationships with others, and (more importantly) with themselves, no matter where they are."

About Kindful Body

Kindful Body, a collaboration of skilled and experienced clinicians dedicated to providing compassionate, trauma-informed care, provides in-person therapy and online eating disorder counseling in California. Our mission at Kindful Body is to help clients to befriend and heal parts of themselves so they can make the changes they desire to live with more balance, authenticity, and ease. To fulfill our mission, we believe it is essential to address behavioral change as well as underlying issues. Overcoming these struggles can provide opportunities for growth and to discover new strengths. Learning to be more self-compassionate is key for recovery, as well as for mental health and well-being. Helping improve the quality of our clients' relationships with themselves and others ultimately improves the quality of their lives. Our non-pathologizing, integrative approach is informed by Internal Family Systems (IFS), Mindful Self-Compassion, Brené Brown's Shame Resilience Theory, Intuitive Eating, and Health At Every Size®. For more information, please visit kindfulbody.com.

