Kinaxis Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

SaaS revenue grows 19% to $40.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 16%

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its first quarter. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We're pleased with the results of our first quarter, which represent a good initial step towards achieving our outlook for the year. While COVID-related delays are not fully behind us, the environment for booking new business has shown continued signs of improvement. We won a record number of new customers for a first quarter, which together with project expansions, resulted in record first quarter incremental subscription bookings. Overall, we continue to see a heightened level of interest from companies looking to drive hyper-agility in their supply chain," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis.

Q1 2021 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise

indicated Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Total Revenue 57,728 52,755 9% SaaS 40,576 33,995 19% Subscription term license 2,059 4,904 (58%) Professional services 12,027 10,673 13% Maintenance and support 3,066 3,183 (4%) Gross profit 37,222

64% 36,919 70% 1% Profit (Loss) (1,534)

($0.06)/diluted share 5,581

$0.20/diluted share (127%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,041

16% 15,052 29% (40%) Cash from operating activities 20,649 20,960 (1%)

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at March 31, 2021.



$USD millions 2021 2022 2023 and

later Total

backlog SaaS 119.8 118.6 122.4 360.8 Maintenance and support 9.2 8.4 5.1 22.7 Subscription term license 0.5 - - 0.5 Total 129.5 127.0 127.5 384.0

Based on this backlog and the current outlook, Kinaxis is reiterating its fiscal 2021 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2021 Guidance Total revenue $242-247 million SaaS 17-20% growth Subscription term license $3-5 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 11-14%

Beyond 2021, and assuming more typical business and market conditions, the company continues to believe that annual SaaS revenue growth of 23-25% is achievable in the mid-term.

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, May 5, 2021, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8858568 WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/3tl0i7d REPLAY: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available through Wednesday, May 19, 2021 REFERENCE NUMBER: 8858568

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended March 31,

2021

2020

(In thousands of USD) Profit (loss).................................................................. $ (1,534)

$ 5,581 Share-based compensation........................................ 5,307

3,776 Adjusted profit............................................................ $ 3,773

$ 9,357 Income tax expense.................................................... 68

3,476 Depreciation and amortization................................... 4,470

2,941 Foreign exchange loss (gain)...................................... 468

(49) Net finance income (expense).................................... 262

(673)

5,268

5,695 Adjusted EBITDA......................................................... $ 9,041

$ 15,052 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue............

16%

29%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal years ending December 31, 2021 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2021 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 3, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 199,143 182,958 Short-term investments 30,182 30,180 Trade and other receivables 70,945 82,883 Investment tax credits recoverable - 1,109 Prepaid expenses 10,138 9,264

310,408 306,394 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 32,019 30,746 Right-of-use assets 15,127 15,722 Contract acquisition costs 17,152 16,484 Unbilled receivables 913 2,013 Other receivables 701 752 Deferred tax assets 2,986 2,308 Investment tax credits recoverable 2,514 980 Intangible assets 12,462 13,023 Goodwill 39,988 39,988







434,270 428,410 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 29,437 33,030 Deferred revenue 98,182 94,275 Lease obligations 4,796 4,554

132,415 131,859 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 11,316 12,065 Deferred tax liabilities 3,018 2,729

14,334 14,794 Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 176,263 173,104 Contributed surplus 40,254 35,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (289) (20) Retained earnings 71,293 72,827

287,521 281,757

434,270 428,410

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three months ended

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







March 31, March 31,

2021 2020





Revenue 57,728 52,755





Cost of revenue 20,506 15,836 Gross profit 37,222 36,919





Operating expenses:



Selling and marketing 12,838 11,975 Research and development 13,682 9,677 General and administrative 11,542 6,932

38,062 28,584







(840) 8,335 Other income (expense):



Foreign exchange gain (loss) (468) 49 Net finance and other income (expense) (158) 673

(626) 722





Profit (loss) before income taxes (1,466) 9,057





Income tax expense 68 3,476 Profit (loss) (1,534) 5,581





Other comprehensive income (loss):



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:



Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (269) (124) Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,803) 5,457





Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.06) 0.21





Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 27,109,227 26,432,585





Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.06) 0.20





Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 27,109,227 27,534,441

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)







Accumulated









other





Share Contributed comprehensive Retained



capital surplus income (loss) earnings Total equity











Balance, December 31, 2019 140,961 30,392 (348) 59,097 230,102











Profit - - - 5,581 5,581 Other comprehensive (loss) - - (124) - (124) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (124) 5,581 5,457











Share options exercised 6,724 (1,714) - - 5,010 Share based payments - 3,776 - - 3,776 Total shareholder transactions 6,724 2,062 - - 8,786











Balance, March 31, 2020 147,685 32,454 (472) 64,678 244,345











Balance, December 31, 2020 173,104 35,846 (20) 72,827 281,757











Profit (loss) - - - (1,534) (1,534) Other comprehensive (loss) - - (269) - (269) Total comprehensive (loss) - - (269) (1,534) (1,803)











Share options exercised 3,159 (899) - - 2,260 Share based payments - 5,307 - - 5,307 Total shareholder transactions 3,159 4,408 - - 7,567











Balance, March 31, 2021 176,263 40,254 (289) 71,293 287,521

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



March 31, March 31,

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:



Profit (loss) (1,534) 5,581 Items not affecting cash:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 3,909 2,899 Amortization of intangible assets 561 42 Share-based payments 5,307 3,776 Net finance and other income (expense) 158 (673) Income tax expense 68 3,476 Income tax credits recoverable (425) - Change in operating assets and liabilities 12,940 6,856 Interest received 23 862 Interest paid (184) (120) Income taxes paid (174) (1,739)

20,649 20,960 Cash flows used in investing activities:



Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (800) (2,410) Purchase of property and equipment (4,441) (1,709) Purchase of short-term investments (15,006) (65,302) Redemption of short-term investments 15,006 20,102

(5,241) (49,319) Cash flows from financing activities:



Payment of lease obligations (1,172) (591) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 2,260 5,010

1,088 4,419





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,496 (23,940)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 182,958 182,284





Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (311) (196)





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 199,143 158,148

