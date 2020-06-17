Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). Shareholders also approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.

The detailed results of voting at the Kinaxis AGM are set out below.

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board.

Name of Nominee Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % John (Ian) Giffen 20,795,898 20,711,657 99.59% Robert Courteau 20,795,898 20,647,222 99.29% Gillian (Jill) Denham 20,795,898 20,778,538 99.92% Angel Mendez 20,795,898 20,693,577 99.51% Pamela Passman 20,795,898 20,787,428 99.96% Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael 20,795,898 20,787,650 99.96% Kelly Thomas 20,795,898 20,693,698 99.51% John Sicard 20,795,898 20,756,624 99.81%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the board's recommendation that KPMG LLP be appointed as auditors for Kinaxis, and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % 20,795,898 20,663,396 99.36%

3. Advisory Vote on the Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the approach to executive compensation as described in the compensation discussion and analysis section of the Kinaxis Circular.

Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % 20,795,898 18,989,831 91.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change.

