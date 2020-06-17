|
Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting
OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). Shareholders also approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.
The detailed results of voting at the Kinaxis AGM are set out below.
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board.
Name of Nominee
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
John (Ian) Giffen
20,795,898
20,711,657
99.59%
Robert Courteau
20,795,898
20,647,222
99.29%
Gillian (Jill) Denham
20,795,898
20,778,538
99.92%
Angel Mendez
20,795,898
20,693,577
99.51%
Pamela Passman
20,795,898
20,787,428
99.96%
Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael
20,795,898
20,787,650
99.96%
Kelly Thomas
20,795,898
20,693,698
99.51%
John Sicard
20,795,898
20,756,624
99.81%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the board's recommendation that KPMG LLP be appointed as auditors for Kinaxis, and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
20,795,898
20,663,396
99.36%
3. Advisory Vote on the Approach to Executive Pay
Shareholders voted to accept the approach to executive compensation as described in the compensation discussion and analysis section of the Kinaxis Circular.
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
20,795,898
18,989,831
91.32%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.
About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
