Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). Shareholders also approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.

The detailed results of voting at the Kinaxis AGM are set out below.

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board.

Name of Nominee

Number of Votes Cast

Votes "For"

Votes "For" %

John (Ian) Giffen

20,795,898

20,711,657

99.59%

Robert Courteau

20,795,898

20,647,222

99.29%

Gillian (Jill) Denham

20,795,898

20,778,538

99.92%

Angel Mendez

20,795,898

20,693,577

99.51%

Pamela Passman

20,795,898

20,787,428

99.96%

Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael

20,795,898

20,787,650

99.96%

Kelly Thomas

20,795,898

20,693,698

99.51%

John Sicard

20,795,898

20,756,624

99.81%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the board's recommendation that KPMG LLP be appointed as auditors for Kinaxis, and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Number of Votes Cast

Votes "For"

Votes "For" %

20,795,898

20,663,396

99.36%

3. Advisory Vote on the Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the approach to executive compensation as described in the compensation discussion and analysis section of the Kinaxis Circular.

Number of Votes Cast

Votes "For"

Votes "For" %

20,795,898

18,989,831

91.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

