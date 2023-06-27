Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'142 -0.7%  SPI 14'657 -0.7%  Dow 33'715 0.0%  DAX 15'813 -0.1%  Euro 0.9777 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'281 0.2%  Gold 1'929 0.3%  Bitcoin 27'173 0.2%  Dollar 0.8949 -0.1%  Öl 74.6 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Galderma-Aktie: Galderma platziert neue Aktien für 1 Mrd. US-Dollar
Deutsche Post-Aktie nachbörslich im Minus: Deutsche Post begibt erste nachhaltigkeitsbezogene Anleihe
Bystronic-Aktie: John-Paul Surdo wird neuer Chef des Amerikageschäfts bei Bystronic
Energie-Effizienz im Urlaub: Diese Geräte sollten während der Abwesenheit vom Strom genommen werden
EDF-Aktie: Axpo verlängert Bezugsvertrag mit EDF
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405BACHEM117649372Lonza1384101Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Sika41879292
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kinarus Aktie [Symbol: KNRS / Valor: 911512]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2023 07:00:26

Kinarus Therapeutics signed subordinated bridge loans to ensure further liquidity

Kinarus
0.00 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing
Kinarus Therapeutics signed subordinated bridge loans to ensure further liquidity

27-Jun-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, June 26, 2023 Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (Kinarus) (SIX: KNRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases, today announced the signing of subordinated bridge loan agreements with existing shareholders to ensure further liquidity is available to Kinarus during the period of time required for bridging the pending transfer of funds pursuant to a CHF1.5 million convertible loan investment from ChaoDian (Hangzhou) Investment Management Co (CDIM), in Kinarus.

The bridge loans are immediately available and Kinarus can decide when to request delivery of funds, , depending on the settlement of the funds to be transfer from CDIM.

Dr Hari Kumar, Chairman of the Board of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG, commented: While CDIMs commitment to Kinarus has not waivered, there are customary bureaucratic and regulatory processes that need to be respected when Chinese groups invest abroad. Based on their assurances and knowledge of the processes, we are optimistic that the transfer of funds from CDIM will happen within a reasonable period. We would like to thank our loyal shareholders for their support in securing the liquidity of the company until the transaction is completed.

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus team utilizes its knowledge and drug development competencies to in-license and develop mid-stage clinical assets in which they have identified an increased probability of clinical and regulatory success and a rapid path to market. Kinarus possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone.

Contacts

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60C
4057 Basel, Switzerland
+41 61 633 29 71
info@kinarus.com

Investors & Media
Chris Maggos
Cohesion Bureau
+41 79 367 6254
chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

 

 

Legal disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO BE DISTRIBUTED.


End of Inside Information

1666043  27-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.06.23 SMI stabilisiert sich
26.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Währungshüter sorgen für Stimmungsdämpfer
26.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Wagner Revolte ohne Folgen für DAX & Co.
26.06.23 Marktüberblick: SMA Solar erhöht die Prognose
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'596.08 19.91 RSSM1U
Short 11'840.63 13.77 A0SSMU
Short 12'291.12 8.82 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'141.90 26.06.2023 17:30:22
Long 10'694.37 19.57 XDSSMU
Long 10'430.75 13.36 VYSSMU
Long 10'019.02 8.96 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kinarus 0.00 0.00% Kinarus

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Carnival-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Carnival verringert Verlust und steigert Umsatz
Tesla übernimmt anscheinend ein deutsches Startup: Können Tesla-Fahrzeuge bald drahtlos aufgeladen werden?
UBS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt bei Bermudas-Fall nach Berufungsurteil etwas weiter
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren
Porsche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Porsche will wohl Hochleistungszellen in Serienmodellen einbauen - Betriebsräte klagen gegen Kürzung ihrer Bezüge
Konjunktursorgen nehmen zu: SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst wenig verändert -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
NASDAQ-Titel Lucid-Aktie springt kurzzeitig an: Kurs profitiert von Einstieg bei Aston Martin
Idorsia-Aktie: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch studie belegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneins

Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit