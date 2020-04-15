Kin + Carta Launches Resource Center to Help Enterprises Navigate the COVID-19 Crisis

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta (KTC), the global digital transformation consultancy, launched a resource center to help enterprises navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

The collection of guides gathers content across five key themes: Agile strategy, flexible employee management, platform resiliency, decision intelligence, and new means of customer engagement. It includes resources developed by subject matter experts across the firm with the goal of helping executives adapt, respond and make progress amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no playbook for this 100+ year situation we're collectively facing," said Dan Ptak, VP of Marketing at Kin + Carta. "But there are fundamental principles like rapid experimentation and foundational technologies like those used to automate time-sensitive processes and instantaneous-responding conversational experiences we can quickly deploy to help firms adapt to the fast-moving conditions."

The topics in this guide were selected to address the most pressing issues executives are facing. From setting a clear framework for how to take action, to keeping employees engaged while working from home, to the importance of data and turning information into action at critical moments of truth, this guide has been designed to help organizations thoughtfully work through and overcome their present challenges in the most uncertain of times.

"As this pandemic continues to change lives, it will undoubtedly change the way customers use physical and digital channels," said Jared Johnson, Senior Principal Digital Strategist at Kin + Carta and contributor to this guide. "Handling customer requests over the phone was already costly before, and now it's become practically unworkable. Luckily, there have never been more tools, services, and know-how about scaling digital experiences than there are today."

Kin + Carta's resources to navigate the COVID-19 crisis can be found at https://www.kinandcarta.com/en-us/global/covid-19/ .

