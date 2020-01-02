02.01.2020 20:19:00

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2019 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link
http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0605
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8609

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
2019: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;