Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2019 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link

http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0605

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8609

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

