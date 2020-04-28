Killam Apartment REIT Announces the details of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) announced the details for its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting ("the Meeting") of unitholders. It will be held as originally scheduled, on May 7, 2020 at 1:30pm Atlantic Time at Killam's head office, 3700 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS. The Trust will provide a live audio and webcast of the Annual Meeting, which will be accessed on Killam's website at the following link:

http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations

The dial-in numbers for audio only are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

A recording of the Meeting will be available on Killam's website for one year.

Due to the public heath impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province of Nova Scotia has declared a state of emergency to help contain the spread. Currently, the emergency order is valid until noon on May 3, 2020. Under the provincial statement of emergency, Nova Scotian's are requested to not leave the province and only leave home for essential items and services. Specifically, there are to be no social gatherings of more than 5 people.

Based on these restrictions and to support the health and well-being of unitholders, employees and their families, unitholders are strongly encouraged to not attend the Meeting in person but rather submit proxies in advance and attend via webcast only. As well, only registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be entitled to attend the Meeting in person.

The Meeting will consist of a formal meeting only with no management presentation. Management encourages unitholders to listen to Killam's Q1 2020 results call and webcast on May 7, 2020 at 10am Atlantic Time for a financial and operational update, as well as commentary relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of this call can be found here:

https://killamreit.com/investor-relations/news-releases/17939598.

To ensure as many Trust Units as possible are represented at the Meeting, unitholders are strongly encouraged to be represented by proxy and are requested to submit their votes in accordance with the instructions included in Killam's 2020 Proxy Circular, which can be found at https://killamreit.com/investor-relations. To ensure unitholder votes are counted votes must be received by 1:30pm on May 5, 2020. Online and telephone voting options are encouraged.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Killam to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form which is available at www.sedar.com. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as of any other date. Other than as required by law, Killam does not undertake to update any of such forward-looking statement.

