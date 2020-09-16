16.09.2020 16:49:00

Killam Apartment REIT Announces September 2020 Distribution

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its September 2020 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05667 per unit will be paid on October 15, 2020, to unitholders of record on September 30, 2020.

Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Killam to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form which is available at www.sedar.com. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as of any other date. Other than as required by law, Killam does not undertake to update any of such forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

