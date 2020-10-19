US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
19.10.2020 14:13:00

Kibow Biotech Celebrates its 23rd Anniversary with the Launch of Ultimate Heart Health Probiotic Kibow Cardio Support™

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech, a pioneering innovator in scientifically formulated and clinically tested probiotic dietary supplements, internationally renowned for its kidney health supplements Renadyl and Azodyl®, announced today that it has released KibowCardio Support™ for sale to the general public in celebration of its 23rd Anniversary. Cardio Support™ is a unique probiotic dietary supplement because it is specifically designed to help promote a healthy heart. The strains in Kibow Cardio Support™ have shown to help remove cholesterol from food, which is then naturally eliminated as regular waste. This may help regulate the amount of cholesterol circulating within the blood.

"We are particularly excited about the addition of this product because of the science behind the main ingredient in Kibow Cardio Support™, Floradapt™, that helps maintain both HDL and LDL cholesterol levels already in the normal range," explains Natarajan Ranganathan, Ph.D., Managing Director of Kibow Biotech.* We are also proud to have been selected by our partner Kaneka Americas to launch this landmark product to consumers in North America."  

Kibow Cardio Support contains a patented blend of probiotics. The three strains of L. plantarum have been studied for their own unique heart health benefits. Kibow Cardio Support also helps maintain a healthy balance of gut micro­flora. Floradapt™ is made up of three highly studied strains of L. plantarum. These specific strains have been tested to withstand the acidic environment of the stomach and intestines. The strains in Floradapt™ include:

L. plantarum KABP™-011
L. plantarum KABP™-012
L. plantarum KABP™-013

Kibow Cardio Support™ represents a milestone in targeted dietary support for the cardiovascular system.  Cardio Support™ also provides the benefit for the consumer to have fewer products to purchase since each capsule contains a blend of three different probiotic stains. Thanks to the product's completeness, consumers can save substantially on their self-care by eliminating stand-alone dietary supplements.

Kibow Cardio Support™ is available to the public at www.kibowcardiosupport.com. Kibow Cardio Support™ is an all-natural probiotic dietary supplement designed to help you feel your best and is non-GMO, gluten free. All Kibow® products are made with all-natural ingredients. For complete information about the product ingredients and pricing, please visit the product website.

Science Background:  Cholesterol is a naturally occurring fatty compound produced by the liver which is used to make hormones and build cells. Other cholesterol comes from foods like meat, cheese, and dairy. Cholesterol circulates in the blood, and when there is too much of it, it may lead to health risks down the road. Too much cholesterol can cause a buildup in the arteries, which causes the arteries to narrow. This may lead to a heart attack or stroke.

About Kibow Biotech: Founded October 1, 1997 in Philadelphia, Kibow Biotech specializes in research, development, and commercialization of probiotic dietary supplements adhering to US FDA and FTC regulations. The Company's primary mission is to offer affordable, readily available, and easily administered nutritional supplements to support kidney health and other healthcare applications. The Company's flagship product, Renadyl™, is currently marketed worldwide, according to individual countries' governmental rules and regulatory authorities.

The Company's extensive scientific R&D and clinical data from three different pilot/observational scientific human clinical trials have been published in peer-reviewed scientific /medical journals (http://www.kibowbiotech.com/rd/).

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplements for potential health benefits in the USA and other countries.

For further information, contact:

Mahesh Rangan – International Product Manager, Kibow Biotech, Inc.
(610) 353-5130 or Email: 257037@email4pr.com

Cardio Support™ is marketed by Kibow Biotech under license from Kaneka Americas Holding
7979 Gateway Blvd., Suite 220, Newark, CA 94560

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kibow-biotech-celebrates-its-23rd-anniversary-with-the-launch-of-ultimate-heart-health-probiotic-kibow-cardio-support-301154736.html

SOURCE Kibow Biotech, Inc.

