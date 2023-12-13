Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'189 0.3%  SPI 14'586 0.3%  Dow 37'090 1.4%  DAX 16'766 -0.2%  Euro 0.9477 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'530 -0.1%  Gold 2'028 2.4%  Bitcoin 37'499 3.2%  Dollar 0.8712 -0.5%  Öl 74.6 1.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Lonza1384101Logitech2575132Tesla11448018
Top News
Bitcoin Lightning-Netzwerk im Blick: Kryptohandel soll schneller und günstiger werden
Bank of America blickt ins Jahr 2024: So dürfte es für den US-Aktienmarkt weitergehen
Veränderte Bedingungen: Diesen Tipp hatte Charlie Munger wenige Wochen vor seinem Tod an Anleger von heute
Binance und Gulf Energy koopieren: Kryptobörse in Thailand geplant
Bloomberg-Umfrage: Dann kommt es zur ersten Zinssenkung der SNB
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission

Hyundai Motor Aktie [Valor: 722610 / ISIN: USY384721251]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2023 00:30:00

Kia to Announce Future PBV Vision and Model Lineup at CES 2024

finanzen.net zero Hyundai Motor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hyundai Motor
35.98 CHF 6.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Kia redefines PBV as 'Platform Beyond Vehicle'
  • Kia to present PBV vision and business strategy at CES in Las Vegas
  • New Kia PBV concept models and technologies to be showcased
  • Keynote speakers to elaborate on Kia's dedicated PBV lineup and business roadmap
  • Presentation of Kia's 'EVs for All' vision with the Concept EV3, Concept EV4, EV9 and EV6 GT on display

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced it will redefine the term PBV as 'Platform Beyond Vehicle' and officially launch its global PBV business at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. The brand is set to introduce its future PBV product lineup and business vision, along with physically showcasing several PBV concept models. Kia PBV is a 'Total Mobility Solution' combining fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions that will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.

Marking its first return to the CES in five years, a series of keynote speakers will expand on the brand's future PBV business strategies and vision for the future, including dedicated hardware such as Easy Swap and Dynamic Hybrid modularization technologies, digital solutions developed under the Hyundai Motor Group's advanced software capabilities, and plans for global partnership integration. Kia will also operate an indoor PBV exhibition in the LVCC West Hall and an outdoor EV exhibition in the LVCC Central Plaza between January 9 - 12.

Kia to Announce Future PBV Vision and Model Lineup at CES 2024

The Kia PBV exhibition will feature five concept models, including its first PBV scheduled for mass production starting in 2025, a range of Kia-exclusive PBV technology, and a PBV-dedicated presentation and demonstration highlighting the company's software-defined vehicle strategy and plans for partnership integration.

The brand's EV exhibition will introduce Kia's vision of 'EVs for All' by displaying the EV3 and EV4 concept cars alongside the EV9 and EV6 GT, while showcasing the numerous lifestyle benefits customers can enjoy from Kia's rapidly expanding EV lineup.

Kia's CES 2024 press conference will be held at Mandalay Bay at 3pm (PST) on Monday, January 8 and will be livestreamed on worldwide.kia.com.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-to-announce-future-pbv-vision-and-model-lineup-at-ces-2024-302014176.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (GDRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten