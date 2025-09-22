Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’822 0.1%  Dow 46’329 0.0%  DAX 23’536 -0.4%  Euro 0.9344 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’445 -0.3%  Gold 3’735 1.4%  Bitcoin 89’518 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7936 -0.2%  Öl 66.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
DZ BANK: Kaufen für Hannover Rück-Aktie
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montagnachmittag
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co.: So entwickeln sich Quantencomputer-Werte nach der Kursrally
T-Mobile US-Aktie wenig verändert: Chefwechsel bei Telekom-Tochter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.09.2025 17:13:22

Kia Reveals Pricing And Updates For 2026 Sorento ICE Models

(RTTNews) - Kia America (KIMTF.PK), Monday announced pricing and updates for the 2026 Sorento ICE lineup, which receives refreshed styling, added features, and new standard equipment.

Prices start at $32,190 for the Sorento LX and range up to $47,590 for the Sorento X-Pro SX-P, excluding a $1,445 destination fee.

All X-Line and X-Pro trims feature glossy black accents on the front and rear bumpers, grille trim, and air intake, while AWD models gain a new standard Terrain Mode.

Inside, the Sorento adopts a new leather-trimmed steering wheel for greater design consistency across the Kia portfolio.

Feature updates vary by trim; the LX now includes Hands on Detection and a leather steering wheel, while the EX gains an available Premium Package with a panoramic roof, BOSE audio, and captain's chairs.

Higher trims such as the SX and X-Line EX add BOSE premium audio, with the SX also offering heated steering, rear sun blinds, and an electrochromic rearview mirror with Homelink.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende?

Wall Street Zürichsee vs. Eurozone: Wer hat 2025 die Nase vorn?

In 🎙️ der Paneldiskussion zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Lars Erichsen @ErichsenGeld Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia , Thomas Kovacs ‪alias @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über den aktuellen Zustand der Schweizer Wirtschaft, spannende Blue Chip-Aktien, das internationale Marktumfeld sowie wichtige Trends in Branchen, Währungen und Krypto.

💡 Wie steht die Schweiz im Vergleich zu den USA und der Eurozone da?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten aktuell Potenzial?
💡 Und wie würden Profis 10.000 CHF, EUR oder USD heute investieren?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

17:30 Logo WHS DAX schwächelt, Wall Street im Fokus– Bitcoin & US-Techs im Rampenlicht
11:52 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SNB vor dem Dilemma
09:36 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG senkt Prognose erneut
09:16 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
08:54 Zukunftsperspektiven für Chemiekonzerne in einem wandelbaren Markt
06:38 Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
19.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
18.09.25 Julius Bär: 15.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf ASML Holding NV, Sanofi, Banco Santander SA, SAP SE
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’605.98 19.54 BHPSRU
Short 12’869.94 13.77 S2S3YU
Short 13’336.51 8.97 3OUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’126.14 22.09.2025 17:31:16
Long 11’596.19 19.08 BH8SXU
Long 11’350.44 13.92 BRTSZU
Long 10’852.04 8.84 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Spekulationen um einen vollständigen Ausstieg von Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
ASML profitiert vom Intel-NVIDIA-Deal, Intel-Aktie fällt: Analysten sehen steigendes Kurspotenzial
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefer: Perspektive für Beschäftigte der Lürssen-Marinesparte im Falle einer Übernahme
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Metsera-Aktie zündet Kursrakete, Pfizer-Aktie höher: Pfizer plant Milliarden-Zukauf
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co.: So entwickeln sich Quantencomputer-Werte nach der Kursrally
Tiefster Stand seit fast 2 Wochen: Bitcoin-Kurs fällt deutlich
SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}