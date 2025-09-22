|
Kia Reveals Pricing And Updates For 2026 Sorento ICE Models
(RTTNews) - Kia America (KIMTF.PK), Monday announced pricing and updates for the 2026 Sorento ICE lineup, which receives refreshed styling, added features, and new standard equipment.
Prices start at $32,190 for the Sorento LX and range up to $47,590 for the Sorento X-Pro SX-P, excluding a $1,445 destination fee.
All X-Line and X-Pro trims feature glossy black accents on the front and rear bumpers, grille trim, and air intake, while AWD models gain a new standard Terrain Mode.
Inside, the Sorento adopts a new leather-trimmed steering wheel for greater design consistency across the Kia portfolio.
Feature updates vary by trim; the LX now includes Hands on Detection and a leather steering wheel, while the EX gains an available Premium Package with a panoramic roof, BOSE audio, and captain's chairs.
Higher trims such as the SX and X-Line EX add BOSE premium audio, with the SX also offering heated steering, rear sun blinds, and an electrochromic rearview mirror with Homelink.
