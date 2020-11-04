|
Kia Motors' U.S. Sales Momentum Continues With Best-Ever October Sales
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to shatter records, Kia Motors America posted October sales of 56,094 units, marking both the best-ever total October sales volume and the best-ever October retail sales volume in company history. Kia's total volume sales posted a 12.2-percent increase and retail sales grew by 18.9-percent over the same period last year. Sales were led by the award-winning Telluride SUV, which set an all-time monthly record of 9,697 units sold. The all new K5 midsize sedan also reached new heights as sales increased for the fourth consecutive month to a best-ever 7,528 units.
Kia's range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – which accounted for 64-percent of sales in October, marking a 9.6-percent increase over the same period last year.
"Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering record sales in October and doing so with double-digit growth in average transaction price over the same period last year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Our growing lineup is one of the youngest and most exciting in the business, and as we continue to attract new and different customers to the brand, we are confident that we'll close this year strong and build on the momentum into the first quarter and beyond."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF OCTOBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
2,104
1,939
20,147
21,125
Forte
8,107
6,980
71,018
80,265
Optima
255
7,248
48,356
82,914
Cadenza
115
153
1,037
1,209
Stinger
1,013
1,354
10,805
11,770
K5
7,528
N/A
18,190
N/A
K900
41
17
250
328
Soul
6,318
6,761
61,649
84,388
Niro
1,524
1,983
14,756
19,945
Seltos
5,542
N/A
35,051
N/A
Sportage
6,989
7,623
69,389
72,727
Sorento
5,832
8,533
66,324
80,733
Telluride
9,697
6,075
56,312
45,284
Sedona
1,029
1,341
11,160
12,917
Total
56,094
50,007
484,444
513,605
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-us-sales-momentum-continues-with-best-ever-october-sales-301166089.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America
