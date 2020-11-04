SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.6%  Öl 40.2 2.5% 
04.11.2020 00:59:00

Kia Motors' U.S. Sales Momentum Continues With Best-Ever October Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to shatter records, Kia Motors America posted October sales of 56,094 units, marking both the best-ever total October sales volume and the best-ever October retail sales volume in company history. Kia's total volume sales posted a 12.2-percent increase and retail sales grew by 18.9-percent over the same period last year. Sales were led by the award-winning Telluride SUV, which set an all-time monthly record of 9,697 units sold. The all new K5 midsize sedan also reached new heights as sales increased for the fourth consecutive month to a best-ever 7,528 units.

Kia Motors’ U.S. Sales Momentum Continues with Best-Ever October Sales

Kia's range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – which accounted for 64-percent of sales in October, marking a 9.6-percent increase over the same period last year.

"Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering record sales in October and doing so with double-digit growth in average transaction price over the same period last year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Our growing lineup is one of the youngest and most exciting in the business, and as we continue to attract new and different customers to the brand, we are confident that we'll close this year strong and build on the momentum into the first quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF OCTOBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

2,104

1,939

20,147

21,125

Forte

8,107

6,980

71,018

80,265

Optima

255

7,248

48,356

82,914

Cadenza

115

153

1,037

1,209

Stinger

1,013

1,354

10,805

11,770

K5

7,528

N/A

18,190

N/A

K900

41

17

250

328

Soul

6,318

6,761

61,649

84,388

Niro

1,524

1,983

14,756

19,945

Seltos

5,542

N/A

35,051

N/A

Sportage

6,989

7,623

69,389

72,727

Sorento

5,832

8,533

66,324

80,733

Telluride

9,697

6,075

56,312

45,284

Sedona

1,029

1,341

11,160

12,917

Total

56,094

50,007

484,444

513,605

 

Kia Motors America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-us-sales-momentum-continues-with-best-ever-october-sales-301166089.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

