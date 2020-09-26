Kia Motors reveals new K5 and Carnival at Auto China 2020

All-new K5 sedan combines striking new styling with driver-focused interior

Fourth-generation Carnival offers unrivalled space and comfort

Kia reveals new models as part of new brand direction in China

Interactive exhibits highlight Kia's focus on advanced R&D, cutting-edge technology and high-octane motorsport competition in China

SEOUL, South Korea and BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. (DYK) is welcoming the start of a new era for the brand with the Chinese-market debut of the new Kia K5 and Kia Carnival at Auto China 2020 in Beijing.

Kia's presence at the show highlights the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand's products, which aim to attract a young, trend-setting audience. This is matched by a highly experiential Auto China exhibition, allowing visitors to interact and engage with Kia's latest vehicles and technologies.

"At Auto China 2020 we are revealing more about our mid- to long-term strategic vision, and showing the direction in which we are taking the Kia brand," said Li Feng, General Manager for DYK. "Our latest models such as the K5 and Carnival will spearhead this evolution, with each providing stylish and high-tech mobility to trend-setting drivers. These are revealed alongside our high-performance China Touring Car Championship competitor, as well as unique displays designed to engage users with our cutting-edge 'connected car' and production technologies."

Under its TECH (Turbo, Electrification, Connectivity, Hybrid) strategy, DYK plans to offer competitive new technologies and vehicles for the next 10 years. The strategy will also see DYK become a leader in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector by 2030, with NEV sales set to account for 30 percent of DYK's entire sales volume.

All-new Kia K5 signifies new brand direction

To demonstrate the ongoing transformation of Kia's design and brand, the company is giving the made-in-China Kia K5 its Chinese debut at the show. The brand's global best-selling sedan combines a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers Chinese customers.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most high-tech and comprehensively-equipped cars in its class.

