06.01.2021 00:28:00

Kia Motors America Records Highest Annual Retail Sales Total In Company History In 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the strength of best-ever monthly performances from the Telluride and Seltos SUVs, Kia Motors America today announced December 2020 sales of 53,764 units, a 4.9-percent increase over the same period last year. In total, Kia sold 586,105 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, with light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounting for 62-percent of the annual volume (up from 58-percent in 2019).

In addition to the highest-ever U.S. retail sales total in company history, Kia's strong 2020 performance in the U.S. included:

  • Best-ever annual sales of the popular Telluride SUV and Niro EV
  • Record-setting annual retail sales of the Sportage SUV
  • Sales of the all-new K5 midsize sedan increasing for four consecutive months after launch

"In the face of the pandemic, Kia saw substantial growth this past year, outpacing the industry by a significant margin on our way to a historic retail sales performance by our dealer network," noted Bill Peffer, chief operating officer & executive vice president, Kia Motors America. "Telluride continued to capture consumer attention and our network of dealer partners kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. With five all-new or significant redesigned vehicles set for introduction this year, Kia will continue delivering world-class products that demand increased levels of consideration from our current and potential new customers."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF DECEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

2,052

2,144

23,927

24,961

Forte

7,119

7,635

84,997

95,609

Optima

24

7,141

48,484

96,623

K5

6,029

N/A

31,656

N/A

Cadenza

129

237

1,265

1,630

Stinger

904

1,034

12,556

13,861

K900

33

30

305

390

Soul

5,446

6,932

71,862

98,033

Niro

1,534

2,284

17,434

24,467

Seltos

6,107

N/A

46,280

N/A

Sportage

7,915

8,426

84,343

89,278

Sorento

5,415

7,319

74,677

95,951

Telluride

9,824

6,496

75,129

58,604

Sedona

1,233

1,551

13,190

15,931

Total

53,764

51,229

586,105

615,338

 

SOURCE Kia Motors America

