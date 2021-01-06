|
Kia Motors America Records Highest Annual Retail Sales Total In Company History In 2020
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the strength of best-ever monthly performances from the Telluride and Seltos SUVs, Kia Motors America today announced December 2020 sales of 53,764 units, a 4.9-percent increase over the same period last year. In total, Kia sold 586,105 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, with light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounting for 62-percent of the annual volume (up from 58-percent in 2019).
In addition to the highest-ever U.S. retail sales total in company history, Kia's strong 2020 performance in the U.S. included:
- Best-ever annual sales of the popular Telluride SUV and Niro EV
- Record-setting annual retail sales of the Sportage SUV
- Sales of the all-new K5 midsize sedan increasing for four consecutive months after launch
"In the face of the pandemic, Kia saw substantial growth this past year, outpacing the industry by a significant margin on our way to a historic retail sales performance by our dealer network," noted Bill Peffer, chief operating officer & executive vice president, Kia Motors America. "Telluride continued to capture consumer attention and our network of dealer partners kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. With five all-new or significant redesigned vehicles set for introduction this year, Kia will continue delivering world-class products that demand increased levels of consideration from our current and potential new customers."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF DECEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
2,052
2,144
23,927
24,961
Forte
7,119
7,635
84,997
95,609
Optima
24
7,141
48,484
96,623
K5
6,029
N/A
31,656
N/A
Cadenza
129
237
1,265
1,630
Stinger
904
1,034
12,556
13,861
K900
33
30
305
390
Soul
5,446
6,932
71,862
98,033
Niro
1,534
2,284
17,434
24,467
Seltos
6,107
N/A
46,280
N/A
Sportage
7,915
8,426
84,343
89,278
Sorento
5,415
7,319
74,677
95,951
Telluride
9,824
6,496
75,129
58,604
Sedona
1,233
1,551
13,190
15,931
Total
53,764
51,229
586,105
615,338
