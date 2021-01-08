SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 19:25:00

Kia Motors America Announces Organizational Change

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's (KMA) chief operating officer and executive vice president, Bill Peffer, resigned yesterday in conjunction with his pursuit of a new opportunity in the automotive industry. Kia Motors America has not yet appointed a successor.  

Kia Motors America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Peffer joined KMA in July 2017 as vice president of sales operations. His three-plus years at KMA culminated in the company's best-ever retail sales performance last year, helping make Kia the fastest-growing mass market brand in the U.S.

"Bill Peffer's contributions helped Kia's U.S. sales outperform the industry and we are grateful for his service to the company. We sincerely wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-organizational-change-301203488.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

