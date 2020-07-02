Kia Motors America Announces June Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's June sales total of 47,870 vehicles featured retail-only sales within one percent of the June 2019 mark despite a shortage of the award-winning Telluride SUV and other select models. In the month that saw Kia rank number one in the industry in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, the Sorento SUV led the way while the Sportage SUV delivered its best-ever retail performance in June.

"Despite the pandemic, demand for Kia's world-class offerings such as the Telluride remains extraordinarily high. In fact, on a selling day adjusted basis, Kia's retail sales were up nearly 6-percent year-over-year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia has once again topped the industry in initial quality and we are ready to begin the next chapter of our product story with the arrival of the all-new 2021 K5, which has been very well received by the media thus far, and consumers are already reaching out for details on future availability."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power** and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

** Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.



MONTH OF J UNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 1,706 2,038 11,747 12,446 Forte 6,260 9,337 39,444 48,413 Optima 5,732 11,090 38,825 50,469 Cadenza 65 130 670 763 Stinger 1,527 1,345 6,351 6,921 K900 23 35 125 209 Soul 7,439 8,886 34,041 55,583 Niro 1,185 2,200 8,252 11,942 Seltos 3,636 N/A 14,078 N/A Sportage 8,021 6,789 39,618 40,075 Sorento 8,193 7,570 37,796 47,018 Telluride 2,864 5,989 25,376 23,227 Sedona 1,219 1,392 7,014 7,778 Total 47,870 56,801 263,337 304,844

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-june-sales-301087337.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America