Kia Motors America Announces June Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced June sales of 56,801 vehicles, led by the Optima midsize sedan, with 11,090 units sold. Year-to-date sales for the brand are up 3.8-percent over the same period last year.

"Kia outpaced the industry throughout the first half thanks in part to overwhelming demand for the all-new Telluride," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia is carrying a lot of momentum into the third quarter and we are confident our upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of the year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF JUNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,038 1,901 12,446 11,071 Forte 9,337 10,209 48,413 54,400 Optima 11,090 8,623 50,469 46,876 Cadenza 130 268 763 3,301 Stinger 1,345 1,579 6,921 8,638 K900 35 22 209 175 Soul 8,886 9,867 55,583 50,032 Niro 2,200 2,720 11,942 14,203 Sportage 6,789 6,706 40,075 41,719 Sorento 7,570 12,089 47,018 52,760 Telluride 5,989 N/A 23,227 N/A Sedona 1,392 2,587 7,778 10,388 Total 56,801 56,571 304,844 293,563

