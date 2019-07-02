|
02.07.2019 19:05:00
Kia Motors America Announces June Sales
IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced June sales of 56,801 vehicles, led by the Optima midsize sedan, with 11,090 units sold. Year-to-date sales for the brand are up 3.8-percent over the same period last year.
"Kia outpaced the industry throughout the first half thanks in part to overwhelming demand for the all-new Telluride," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia is carrying a lot of momentum into the third quarter and we are confident our upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of the year."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF JUNE
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rio
2,038
1,901
12,446
11,071
Forte
9,337
10,209
48,413
54,400
Optima
11,090
8,623
50,469
46,876
Cadenza
130
268
763
3,301
Stinger
1,345
1,579
6,921
8,638
K900
35
22
209
175
Soul
8,886
9,867
55,583
50,032
Niro
2,200
2,720
11,942
14,203
Sportage
6,789
6,706
40,075
41,719
Sorento
7,570
12,089
47,018
52,760
Telluride
5,989
N/A
23,227
N/A
Sedona
1,392
2,587
7,778
10,388
Total
56,801
56,571
304,844
293,563
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-june-sales-300879431.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex trat auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich stabil. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}