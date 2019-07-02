02.07.2019 19:05:00

Kia Motors America Announces June Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced June sales of 56,801 vehicles, led by the Optima midsize sedan, with 11,090 units sold.  Year-to-date sales for the brand are up 3.8-percent over the same period last year.  

"Kia outpaced the industry throughout the first half thanks in part to overwhelming demand for the all-new Telluride," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia is carrying a lot of momentum into the third quarter and we are confident our upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of the year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.   Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

2,038

1,901

12,446

11,071

Forte

9,337

10,209

48,413

54,400

Optima

11,090

8,623

50,469

46,876

Cadenza

130

268

763

3,301

Stinger

1,345

1,579

6,921

8,638

K900

35

22

209

175

Soul

8,886

9,867

55,583

50,032

Niro

2,200

2,720

11,942

14,203

Sportage

6,789

6,706

40,075

41,719

Sorento

7,570

12,089

47,018

52,760

Telluride

5,989

N/A

23,227

N/A

Sedona

1,392

2,587

7,778

10,388

Total

56,801

56,571

304,844

293,563

 

