04.01.2020 01:50:00
Kia Motors America Announces December Sales
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced December sales of 51,229 units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year. Kia sold 615,338 units in 2019, up 4.4-percent over last year and the third-best yearly sales performance in company history. Notably, Kia retail sales were up 7.4-percent in a down market, while fleet sales were at their lowest volume since 2014.
The unprecedented consumer interest in Telluride boosted Kia's sales and demand for the model continues to outpace supply more than 11 months after its introduction. In addition, the ever-popular Sportage SUV posted best-ever annual sales for the second year in a row.
In terms of key awards and accolades, Telluride was named the "2020 SUV of the Year" by Motor Trend magazine and was also named a "Best Buy" on KBB.com. Telluride was also one of Car and Driver magazine's "10Best" Models of 2019 and is a finalist for the coveted North American Utility Vehicle of The Year Award (NACOTY). And thanks to a robust SUV model lineup, Kia was also named "Best SUV Brand" by U.S. News & World Report.
"This past year was truly historic for the Kia brand. The automotive market is constricting, yet Kia's retail sales are up and our fleet sales are at their lowest point since 2014," noted Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Telluride captured consumer attention, but our entire world-class model lineup kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the New Year starting with the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV going on sale during the first quarter."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF DECEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rio
2,144
1,608
24,961
22,975
Forte
7,635
7,709
95,609
101,890
Optima
7,141
7,809
96,623
101,603
Cadenza
237
198
1,630
4,507
Stinger
1,034
1,289
13,861
16,806
K900
30
55
390
354
Soul
6,932
10,128
98,033
104,709
Niro
2,284
2,006
24,467
28,232
Sportage
8,426
6,998
89,278
82,823
Sorento
7,319
8,502
95,951
107,846
Telluride
6,496
N/A
58,604
N/A
Sedona
1,551
1,126
15,931
17,928
Total
51,229
47,428
615,338
589,673
SOURCE Kia Motors America
