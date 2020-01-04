Kia Motors America Announces December Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced December sales of 51,229 units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year. Kia sold 615,338 units in 2019, up 4.4-percent over last year and the third-best yearly sales performance in company history. Notably, Kia retail sales were up 7.4-percent in a down market, while fleet sales were at their lowest volume since 2014.

The unprecedented consumer interest in Telluride boosted Kia's sales and demand for the model continues to outpace supply more than 11 months after its introduction. In addition, the ever-popular Sportage SUV posted best-ever annual sales for the second year in a row.

In terms of key awards and accolades, Telluride was named the "2020 SUV of the Year" by Motor Trend magazine and was also named a "Best Buy" on KBB.com. Telluride was also one of Car and Driver magazine's "10Best" Models of 2019 and is a finalist for the coveted North American Utility Vehicle of The Year Award (NACOTY). And thanks to a robust SUV model lineup, Kia was also named "Best SUV Brand" by U.S. News & World Report.

"This past year was truly historic for the Kia brand. The automotive market is constricting, yet Kia's retail sales are up and our fleet sales are at their lowest point since 2014," noted Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Telluride captured consumer attention, but our entire world-class model lineup kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the New Year starting with the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV going on sale during the first quarter."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF DECEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,144 1,608 24,961 22,975 Forte 7,635 7,709 95,609 101,890 Optima 7,141 7,809 96,623 101,603 Cadenza 237 198 1,630 4,507 Stinger 1,034 1,289 13,861 16,806 K900 30 55 390 354 Soul 6,932 10,128 98,033 104,709 Niro 2,284 2,006 24,467 28,232 Sportage 8,426 6,998 89,278 82,823 Sorento 7,319 8,502 95,951 107,846 Telluride 6,496 N/A 58,604 N/A Sedona 1,551 1,126 15,931 17,928 Total 51,229 47,428 615,338 589,673

