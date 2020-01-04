04.01.2020 01:50:00

Kia Motors America Announces December Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced December sales of 51,229 units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year. Kia sold 615,338 units in 2019, up 4.4-percent over last year and the third-best yearly sales performance in company history.  Notably, Kia retail sales were up 7.4-percent in a down market, while fleet sales were at their lowest volume since 2014.

Kia Motors Announces December Sales

The unprecedented consumer interest in Telluride boosted Kia's sales and demand for the model continues to outpace supply more than 11 months after its introduction. In addition, the ever-popular Sportage SUV posted best-ever annual sales for the second year in a row.

In terms of key awards and accolades, Telluride was named the "2020 SUV of the Year" by Motor Trend magazine and was also named a "Best Buy" on KBB.com. Telluride was also one of Car and Driver magazine's "10Best" Models of 2019 and is a finalist for the coveted North American Utility Vehicle of The Year Award (NACOTY).  And thanks to a robust SUV model lineup, Kia was also named "Best SUV Brand" by U.S. News & World Report.

"This past year was truly historic for the Kia brand. The automotive market is constricting, yet Kia's retail sales are up and our fleet sales are at their lowest point since 2014," noted Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Telluride captured consumer attention, but our entire world-class model lineup kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales  growth. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the New Year starting with the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV going on sale during the first quarter."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF DECEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

2,144

1,608

24,961

22,975

Forte

7,635

7,709

95,609

101,890

Optima

7,141

7,809

96,623

101,603

Cadenza

237

198

1,630

4,507

Stinger

1,034

1,289

13,861

16,806

K900

30

55

390

354

Soul

6,932

10,128

98,033

104,709

Niro

2,284

2,006

24,467

28,232

Sportage

8,426

6,998

89,278

82,823

Sorento

7,319

8,502

95,951

107,846

Telluride

6,496

N/A

58,604

N/A

Sedona

1,551

1,126

15,931

17,928

Total

51,229

47,428

615,338

589,673

 

