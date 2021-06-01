Khiron Announces Upcoming Investor Events and Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that the Company´s management will be participating in the following investor:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: June 2nd, 2021

Time: 4:00pm ET

To register: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/khrn/1858869

Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Panel Discussion: The Companies Driving International Market Growth

Date: Thursday, June 3 rd , 2021

Time: 1:15pm ET

Date: Thursday, June 3 rd, 2021

Time: 1:55pm ET

To register: https://events.benzinga.com/squeeze-page-422415971607984646162

Cantor Fitzgerald International Cannabis Forum

Date: June 28th, 2021

Time: 11:00am ET

To register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V-xX3gY5SxKKSSNOHQnlSw

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Khiron management, please contact your Conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at investors@khiron.ca

Recent Company Highlights:

Insurance coverage in Colombia continues to be a catalyst for growth, with more than 7,500 prescriptions filled in Q1 2021 and over 19,000 prescriptions filled to date. With continued month-over-month growth, Q2 2021 continues to build on the achievements of Q1 2021.

Returning medical cannabis patients in Colombia reached nearly 50% in Q1 2021, as compared to approximately 20% in Q3 2020, providing a more stable Medical Cannabis revenue base.

In March 2021 , Khiron commenced sales in Germany with the successful delivery of EU-GMP medical cannabis products. Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) has been used to treat indications such as anxiety, substance-use disorder and migraines.

, Khiron commenced sales in with the successful delivery of EU-GMP medical cannabis products. Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) has been used to treat indications such as anxiety, substance-use disorder and migraines. The Company continues to advance its operations in the UK. In April 2021 , the Company introduced Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) in addition to 5-gram jars of flower products. In addition, the Company's medical cannabis e-learning certification, Khiron Academy, recently received accreditation for Continuing Professional Development credits in the UK.

Grants of Options and Restricted Share Units:

The Company also announces the award of stock options ("Options") and restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's amended and restated RSU and Option plans on May 31, 2021, to the following executive officers:

Name Title/Position Number of Options or RSUs Exercise Price, Vesting Schedule and Expiry Date Juan Diego Alvarez VP Regulatory 70,500 RSUs RSU Vesting Schedule: 10% on the Grant Date 15% 6 months after the Grant Date 25% 12 months after the Grant Date 25% 18 months after the Grant Date 25% 24 months after the Grant Date Expiry Date: December 15, 2024 Manuel Buendia VP Operations 75,000 RSUS Rodrigo Duran VP Pharma 85,000 RSUs Elsa Navarro VP Marketing & Communications 59,000 RSUs Franziska Katterbach Chief Legal Officer and Managing Director, Khiron Europe 1,400,000 Options 600,000 RSUS Option Exercise Price: $0.75 per share Option Vesting Schedule: 533,334 on the Grant Date 266,667 on November 27, 2021 600,000 on or before December 31, 2021, conditional on achievement of specific performance targets Option Expiry Date: May 31, 2026 RSU Exercise Price: Not applicable 600,000 RSUs vest achievement of specific performance targets on or before December 31, 2021 RSU Expiry Date: December 15, 2024 Tejinder Virk President and Managing Director, Khiron Europe 1,400,000 Options 600,000 RSUS

TOTAL Options TOTAL RSUs 2,800,000 1,489,500



About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-announces-upcoming-investor-events-and-grant-of-options-and-restricted-share-units-301302479.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.