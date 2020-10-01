KFG Resources Announces Management Cease Trade Order Per National Policy 12-203

NATCHEZ, Miss., Sept. 30, 2020 KFG Resources Ltd. ("KFG" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission has accepted the Company's request for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

As previously announced on September 24, 2020, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the preparation and filing of the Company's quarterly financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and its management's discussion and analysis relating thereto (collectively, the "Required Filings"), which were due September 29, 2020.

The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until such time as the Required Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above. The Company confirms that there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

The Company's management is diligently working to expedite the finalization of the Required Filings.

Cautionary statement regarding forward–looking information

