KF Solutions is launched to change the technology landscape in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new AI-based problem-solving platforms developer, KF Solutions, was launched in Dubai with the aim to pave the way for businesses in the post-COVID-19 world. Founded by Kareem Farid, KF Solutions moves beyond "digital transformation" and addresses the need for smart solutions to run businesses efficiently.

Commenting on the launch of KF Solutions, Kareem Farid said, "Our mission is to provide practical smart solutions that support various segments of the society that requires our attention than ever before, those who suffer with mental health, to support youth and students. Moreover, our solutions focus on helping people cope with everyday stress while enjoying the benefits of the emerging technical and communication revolution."

Speaking about why KF Solutions picked Dubai as their home base, he added: "Dubai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world containing people from more than 190 nationalities living together in harmony while working in an agile and innovative market. Notwithstanding, Dubai is a city of world-class infrastructure for easy access living and has become the catalyst of a knowledge-based economy. With that in mind, we wanted to contribute to the future of the region by providing services for imaginative minds. The KF solutions' platforms will make a breakthrough in the AI-based technology practice in the region. Our mission is clear, to make the impossible possible."

KF Solutions (http://kf.solutions/) is currently working on developing three products that will be launched over the fourth quarter of 2020. Kundera, Seer and 16 Secs. Kundera, an AI-based writer and researcher, supports students, individuals and businesses in research and writes captivating articles in a matter of seconds. While Seer will be a futuristic campaign simulator and performance measurement platform that will revolutionize the way brands and agencies manage digital advertisement campaigns. 16 Secs is a platform that supports people who suffer with mental health and gives them an outlet to visualize their thoughts.

SOURCE KF Solutions