11.07.2020 20:00:00

KF Solutions is launched to change the technology landscape in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new AI-based problem-solving platforms developer, KF Solutions, was launched in Dubai with the aim to pave the way for businesses in the post-COVID-19 world. Founded by Kareem Farid, KF Solutions moves beyond "digital transformation" and addresses the need for smart solutions to run businesses efficiently.

Commenting on the launch of KF Solutions, Kareem Farid said, "Our mission is to provide practical smart solutions that support various segments of the society that requires our attention than ever before, those who suffer with mental health, to support youth and students. Moreover, our solutions focus on helping people cope with everyday stress while enjoying the benefits of the emerging technical and communication revolution."

Speaking about why KF Solutions picked Dubai as their home base, he added: "Dubai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world containing people from more than 190 nationalities living together in harmony while working in an agile and innovative market. Notwithstanding, Dubai is a city of world-class infrastructure for easy access living and has become the catalyst of a knowledge-based economy. With that in mind, we wanted to contribute to the future of the region by providing services for imaginative minds. The KF solutions' platforms will make a breakthrough in the AI-based technology practice in the region. Our mission is clear, to make the impossible possible."

KF Solutions (http://kf.solutions/) is currently working on developing three products that will be launched over the fourth quarter of 2020. Kundera, Seer and 16 Secs. Kundera, an AI-based writer and researcher, supports students, individuals and businesses in research and writes captivating articles in a matter of seconds. While Seer will be a futuristic campaign simulator and performance measurement platform that will revolutionize the way brands and agencies manage digital advertisement campaigns. 16 Secs is a platform that supports people who suffer with mental health and gives them an outlet to visualize their thoughts.

 

SOURCE KF Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
10.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
10.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
EMS-CHEMIE wird von der Coronavirus-Pandemie hart getroffen - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie dennoch fester
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktie im kräftig Plus: Übernahme von OSRAM abgeschlossen
Goldman-Analysten erwarten Erholung der Ölnachfrage - Anleger müssen sich aber noch gedulden
MCH-Aktie bricht ein: MCH Group findet mit James Murdoch einen Investor - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Rally-Modus bei Biotech-Aktien: Wie Corona den Gesundheitssektor anschiebt
Analysten der Bank of America vergleichen Britisches Pfund mit Währungen der Emerging Markets

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB