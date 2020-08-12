+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 17:00:00

Keysight’s 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Selected by Baicells to Validate Performance of Base Stations

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Baicells has selected Keysight’s 5G user equipment (UE) emulation solutions to effectively validate the performance of base stations under a range of real-world scenarios and across the full protocol stack.

Baicells, a cloud-based 4G and 5G OpenRAN solution provider, will use Keysight’s suite of 5G user equipment emulation (UEE) solutions to validate the performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities across different radio and optical interfaces. Keysight’s 5G test platforms enable network infrastructure providers in the process of adopting virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architecture and open RAN (O-RAN) standard interfaces to cost-effectively address a diverse set of use cases.

"Baicells selected Keysight’s scalable and flexible 5G test platforms to support a market transitioning towards an open, flexible and disaggregated network architecture,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access test solutions. "Keysight’s integrated portfolio of solutions, from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, for end-to-end performance validation of any 5G network element, enables Baicells to support a small cells infrastructure market predicted by MarketandMarkets to account for forty-three percent of the total RAN market by 2023.”

Keysight’s 5G UEE test platforms enable providers of micro, macro and small cell base stations access to insights across multiple domains, including 5G, IoT, security and virtualized RAN architecture. They also deliver real-world scenarios for protocol and load testing using integrated sophisticated channel emulation capabilities to allow users to verify the performance of a RAN deployed in a complex radio environment. Users can address specifications set by both and O-RAN standards organizations.

"Keysight’s solutions enable Baicells to offer high-performing OpenRAN solutions that will meet the coverage and data rates mobile operators need to deliver a wide range of 5G and multi-RAN services,” said Kristy Chen, vice president of product marketing at Baicells. "As a provider of OpenRAN systems, ranging from access base stations and backhaul, to evolved packet core (EPC) and 5GC, we rely on proven test platforms with wide industry adoption.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

