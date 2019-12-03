Keysight Technologies to Host 2020 Investor Day

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that it will host the following event with the financial community:

Event: 2020 Investor Day Presenter: Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Nersesian, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neil Dougherty, along with other members of Keysight’s executive management team will provide an in-depth overview of the company and business segments, including growth strategies, capital allocation framework and financial objectives Location: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Time: Tuesday, March 3; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET and are expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m.

The presentation and related materials will be available via a live video webcast the day of the event at www.investor.keysight.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

