|
21.09.2019 17:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Award $50,000 USD to Winner of IoT Innovation Challenge
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):
|
What:
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|
The Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge is a design competition challenging graduate and undergraduate engineering students to conceptualize low-power sensor networks to tackle issues brought on by today’s rapid urbanization. The contest had two tracks: The Smart Land challenge and The Smart Water challenge. Students submitted IoT sensor network ideas via online written and video submissions from April 1 – May 15, 2019.
The winner will be presented with a $50,000 USD cash prize and $50,000 USD in Keysight test equipment
|
When:
|
Saturday, September 21st, 2019
|
Where:
|
CONVENE 151 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
|
Contact:
|
Denise Idone at denise.idone@keysight.com to attend or view via live stream at https://www.facebook.com/events/2473078942948880/
More information: https://www.iotchallengekeysight.com/info/media-relations
|
|
Time
|
Program (Interviews available throughout)
|
1 pm – 3:00 pm
|
Competition: Six teams of engineering students will demonstrate their ideas for Internet of Things (IoT) before a panel of judges. Contest entries spanned smart integrated pollution measurement systems and sound mapping, water quality monitoring plans, and concepts focused on vertical gardening and aquaponics
Smart Land Challenge Finalist Teams & Entries
Smart Water Challenge Finalist Teams & Entries
|
3:00 pm
|
Winner announced and presented with a $50K USD cash prize and $50K USD in Keysight test equipment
Panel of Judges (Interviews Available)
- U.N. Public Information Officer Ariel Alexovich promotes the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and efforts to mitigate climate change, build inclusive, sustainable cities, promote gender equality, and protect earth’s oceans.
- New Generation Innovator Jeremiah Pate, Founder & CEO of LunaSonde, a remote sensing startup that provides subsurface imaging from space. A top student at Arizona University, Pate has reversed Parkinson's twice in the university laboratory setting.
- Mehdi Sadaghdar, electrical engineer and YouTube star a.k.a. "ElectroBOOM” teaches electronics with a comic spin to show how making mistakes can be lessons learned.
- Martin Rowe, senior technical editor, test & measurement, EDN and EE Times has spent 20 years covering electronic tests and design verification technologies including bench instruments such as oscilloscopes, meters, signal sources, and their applications.
- Jeff Harris, vice president, Keysight Corporate and Portfolio Marketing; has led product development of wireless communications, sensors, and advanced networked systems for commercial and government applications, and first-to-market product introductions across radar, optics, and acoustic sensors; surveillance vehicles to drones; ultra-wideband (UWB) to mobile ad hoc network (MANET) communications.
- Christopher Cain, general manager of Keysight Electronic Industrial Products has held roles spanning executive leadership, strategic planning, R&D, and manufacturing at Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies and Keysight Technologies where he oversees teams that develop, deliver, and sustain a broad range of Keysight’s electronic industrial products ranging from industry’s leading high precision power products to Industry 4.0 analytics. He holds four U.S. patents.
- Ee Huei Sin, vice president, Keysight Education & General Electronics Measurement Solutions has experience in managing general purpose, electronics measurement and semiconductor industries. With degrees in microelectronics and physics, she is currently responsible for a diverse portfolio of measurement solutions for consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and process control applications, as well as teaching and lab research solutions for universities.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190921005001/en/
Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen
|08.08.19
|Keysight Technologies overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.18
|Keysight Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.08.19
|Keysight Technologies overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.18
|Keysight Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.08.19
|Keysight Technologies overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.18
|Keysight Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}