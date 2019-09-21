Keysight Technologies to Award $50,000 USD to Winner of IoT Innovation Challenge

The Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge is a design competition challenging graduate and undergraduate engineering students to conceptualize low-power sensor networks to tackle issues brought on by today’s rapid urbanization. The contest had two tracks: The Smart Land challenge and The Smart Water challenge. Students submitted IoT sensor network ideas via online written and video submissions from April 1 – May 15, 2019.

The winner will be presented with a $50,000 USD cash prize and $50,000 USD in Keysight test equipment