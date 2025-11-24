Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’137 1.8%  Bitcoin 71’605 2.0%  Dollar 0.8083 0.0%  Öl 63.4 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
Ausblick: Alibaba-Aktie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Krypto-Treasury-Aktien wie Strategy und Metaplanet: JPMorgan warnt vor Milliarden-Abflüssen
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Keysight Technologies Aktie 23298941 / US49338L1035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.11.2025 23:24:35

Keysight Technologies Swings To Q4 Profit; Authorizes $1.5 Bln Share Buyback Program

Keysight Technologies
144.28 CHF 5.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $229 million or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $73 million or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was $331 million or $1.91 per share, compared with $288 million or $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.42 billion, compared with $1.29 billion last year.

Keysight's first-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion, and adjusted earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 are expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.01.

Keysight also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of its common stock. The new repurchase program is effective immediately and replaces the previous program.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten