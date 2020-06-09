Keysight Technologies Recognized with Four Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo 2020

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight continues to garner industry recognition for the company's advanced solutions. Keysight solutions were honored with the following awards at Interop Tokyo 2020.

Keysight UHD100T32 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) test system

Grand Prix, Best of Show Award, Testing

The Keysight UHD100T32 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) test system is the industry’s first test system purpose-built to help data center operators and network equipment manufacturers meet the density and cost-per-bit challenges of validating 100GE devices and networks in today’s modern data center.

Keysight N4891A 400GBASE Forward Error Correction (FEC)-aware compliance test solution

Runner up, Testing

Keysight combined the functionality of its A400GE-QDD 400GE Layer 1 multiport test system with that of the M8040A high-performance BERT system resulting in a new solution, the N4891A 400GBASE FEC-aware receiver test solution. It is the industry’s first FEC-aware compliance testing solution for measurement of frame loss ratio in 400GE links using FEC by supplying one stressed lane and maintaining the proper FEC striped test pattern data, without placing stress on the other lanes.

Keysight IxProbe inline monitoring solution

Runner up, Management & Monitoring

Keysight IxProbe inline monitoring solution provides managed network service providers (MNSPs) with access to real-time monitoring of computing that resides at the edge of a customers’ network, typically a branch office, to increase quality of service (QoS) and profitability.

Keysight Threat Simulator breach and attack simulation solution

Runner up, Security

A part of the Keysight Breach Defense security operations platform, Threat Simulator enables network and security operations teams to measure the effectiveness of operational security by safely simulating the latest attacks and exploits on live networks.

Approximately 400 companies and organizations participated in a virtual Interop Tokyo 2020, introducing products, solutions and services, from which IT experts selected the winners for Best of Show awards.

