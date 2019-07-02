Keysight Technologies Appoints Jeffrey Li, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that Jeffrey Li has been appointed as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of the company. As general counsel, he will lead Keysight's legal, compliance, and customer contracts functions. In addition, Li acts as secretary to Keysight's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to announce that Jeff has been named the general counsel and secretary for Keysight,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. "Most recently, Jeff served as acting general counsel since the position became vacant in February. Over the last few months, Jeff has been instrumental in leading our legal organization and advising Keysight, our leadership team and me on a variety of legal topics.”

Li has served as vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary of Keysight since December 2013. Before that, he served as senior counsel of Agilent Technologies, Inc. since 2011.

Li was previously vice president and general counsel at Openwave Systems, Inc., a publicly traded software service provider for the communications industry. He also served as a corporate securities and tax attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop.

Li holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and philosophy from Amherst College, a J.D. from University of California Hastings College of the Law, and an LL.M in tax law from Golden Gate University.

