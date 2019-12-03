<
03.12.2019 17:00:00

Keysight Technologies and CUSTOMCELLS® Collaborate on Cell Formation Line and Related Technology Development

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that CUSTOMCELLS®, a leading provider of special lithium-ion battery cells, will install Keysight's battery cell formation line in its manufacturing facility in Tübingen, Germany. The collaboration also includes the development and validation of new algorithms, software, instrumentation, and formation/measurement methods.

Keysight’s cell formation line provides CUSTOMCELLS® with state-of-the-art industrial cell formation, including quality measurements, such as direct measurement of cell self-discharge and cell impedance spectroscopy. Keysight also provided CUSTOMCELLS® a wide range of pouch cell form factors. Keysight’s battery cell formation line is designed to form pouch cells of up to 200 millimeters (mm) x 200 mm in pressure trays undergoing various formation processes and cycles. Keysight’s cell formation software will link together all formation and measurement stations to provide secure, web-based control and access to data collected during the formation process.

"We are committed to supporting the electrification of vehicles by helping to develop and manufacture advanced battery cells,” said Thomas Goetzl, general manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Keysight’s state-of-the-art formation electronics, measurements, fixturing, and software will enable CUSTOMCELLS® to produce innovative cells using a process that addresses current and future customer needs.”

In addition, Keysight will provide CUSTOMCELLS® a platform for cooperative invention and deployment of next generation manufacturing solutions, including power electronics as well as fixturing and software components, enabling a state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing process for pouch cells in a variety of sizes.

"Our mission is to produce special application, tailor-made cells that meet our customer’s unique requirements. The Keysight solution gives us the flexibility we need to support that mission and enable full traceability,” said Leopold König, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS®. "The close proximity of our locations in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, allows us to further develop our cooperative approach with Keysight, based on respective battery cell domain expertise and special know-how to address future customer requirements.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019.

More information about Keysight is available at www.keysight.com.

About CUSTOMCELLS®

CUSTOMCELLS® is one of the world's leading companies in the development of special lithium-ion battery cells. At its sites in Itzehoe (Schleswig-Holstein - Germany) and Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg - Germany) CUSTOMCELLS® develops and produces - Made in Germany - application-specific battery cells from prototypes to small and medium series. On the basis of flexible manufacturing concepts and state-of-the-art research and production facilities, CUSTOMCELLS® guarantees high-tech solutions for special applications and tailor-made development and production of electrodes, electrolytes, battery cells and battery modules. CUSTOMCELLS® meets individual customer requirements, e.g. the use of battery cells in high and low temperature ranges, within the framework of electrolyte development with complete solutions. If required, CUSTOMCELLS® will develop a suitable electrolyte specifically for your application. CUSTOMCELLS® participates in E-Lyte Innovations GmbH in the field of electrolyte development.

More information is available at www.customcells.org.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

