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Keysight Technologies Aktie 23298941 / US49338L1035

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19.05.2026 22:40:02

Keysight Q2 Profit Jumps On Revenue Growth

Keysight Technologies
261.79 CHF -2.26%
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(RTTNews) - Electronics testing and measurement company Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported sharply higher second-quarter profit and revenue, driven by record orders and strong demand across communications, aerospace, defense and semiconductor markets.

Net income increased to $349 million, or $2.02 per share, from $257 million, or $1.49 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income increased to $497 million, or $2.87 per share, from $295 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Revenue surged 31.5% to $1.72 billion from $1.31 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Keysight expects third-quarter revenue between $1.73 billion and $1.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.43 to $2.49 per share.

"Keysight delivered the strongest quarter in the company's history, capping a record first half with all-time highs in orders, revenue, EPS, and free cash flow," said Satish Dhanasekaran, President and CEO of Keysight. "The disciplined decisions and strategic investments we have made over the past several years are enabling us to capitalize on accelerating demand and outperform. With strong year-to-date momentum and a robust pipeline of opportunities, we are raising our expectations for fiscal 2026."

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