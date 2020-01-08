Keysight, MediaTek Use 5G Wireless Connectivity to Showcase 8K Video Streaming at CES 2020

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a joint demonstration with MediaTek showcasing 8K video streaming to a smart TV using 5G wireless connectivity at CES 2020, to be held January 7th -10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The joint demonstration will take place in MediaTek’s booth #3601 in the Tech West Pavilion.

The demonstration combines Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions with Dimensity 1000, MediaTek’s first 5G mobile system-on-chip (SOC), to deliver data rates of up to 1 gigabit per second. High data rates ensure continuous 8K video streaming to an 8K smart TV without the need for a wired connection. MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company that provides chips for wireless communications, used Keysight’s 5G solutions to validate the company’s Dimensity 5G chipset family.

MediaTek will use Keysight’s 5G platform to establish a 5G new radio (NR) connection using the non-standalone (NSA) mode, which relies on an LTE core and radio access network. The connection will also use dual connectivity (EN-DC) to generate an aggregated data stream created from both LTE and 5G signals.

"Keysight is pleased to support MediaTek with our latest 5G solutions at CES 2020,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless application engineering at Keysight Technologies. "This demonstration highlights the application diversity our 5G solutions support, which enables a connected ecosystem to deliver products that depend on a reliable 5G connection.”

Keysight and MediaTek have been collaborating for more than three years, enabling MediaTek to accelerate the validation of the company’s chipsets in both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands. Most of the world’s wireless device makers use Keysight's 5G test solutions to cost-effectively validate 5G NR multi-mode designs in multiple form factors across protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) in both NSA and stand-alone (SA) modes.

