28.09.2020 17:00:00

Keysight, MediaTek Achieve Physical Layer Interoperability Development Testing Based on 3GPP Release 16 Specifications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has collaborated with MediaTek to achieve physical layer interoperability development testing (IODT) based on 3GPP release 16 specifications.

IODT is significant to an ecosystem of device makers developing products for advanced 5G applications. It was achieved using Keysight’s PathWave Signal Generation software and MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G-integrated chip platform. 3GPP finalized release 16 in July 2020 enabling the wireless industry to verify compliance to a set of specifications related to 5G new radio (NR) enhancements.

"Keysight has enjoyed working with MediaTek, which started three years ago to advance 5G NR towards a full set of capabilities,” said Cao Peng, senior director at Keysight. "Joining forces with 5G leaders enables Keysight to help innovators support a wide range of 5G NR applications including enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), industrial IoT (IIoT), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and non-terrestrial radio access.”

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest fabless semiconductor company, employed Keysight’s PathWave Signal Generation for 5G NR software to develop a physical layer algorithm meeting 3GPP Release 16 specifications for its 5G-integrated chip solutions in August 2020. The software, also known as Signal Studio, supports the latest 3GPP 5G NR standards, enabling customers to create waveform files for characterization and testing of transmitters and receivers in base stations and wireless devices.

Keysight’s 5G expertise and solutions help industry-leading semiconductor companies, such as MediaTek, research innovative 5G technologies that enable super-fast connectivity, low-latency and high reliability to create advanced 5G chip solutions. The 3GPP physical layer IODT milestone is important to the development of 5G NR features such as enhanced multiple-input, multiple-output (eMIMO), beamforming, dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), carrier aggregation (CA), and positioning.

About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Inc

