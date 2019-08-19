<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.08.2019 16:27:00

Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has joined the multi-party 6G Flagship Program – supported by the Academy of Finland and led by the University of Oulu, Finland – as a co-creator to advance wireless communications research beyond 5G.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Tesla Inc. 48927444 65.00 % 17.00 %
Lululemon Athletica Inc. / Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927445 65.00 % 12.40 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48927433 55.00 % 9.75 %

6G will accelerate the digitalization of economies and society, moving the world significantly closer to becoming a truly global and digital community. The eight-year program envisages a society that by year 2030 is data-driven, enabled by near-instant, unlimited wireless connectivity. Fundamental research begins 10-15 years prior to the development of industrial standards. 6G will build on, and greatly expand, the capability that 5G is expected to deliver for vertical industries that rely on connectivity in healthcare, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and public safety.

"We’re excited to join the 6G Flagship Program as one of its founding members to begin groundbreaking 6G research,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. "The program signals the start of a new era of wireless technology that will push the boundaries of high-speed and high-bandwidth applications. As the only test and measurement provider invited to take part of the program, Keysight is showcasing the unique role we play in solving design challenges ahead of a technology wave.”

Keysight’s early research capability, complemented by a wide range of software and hardware for design, simulation and validation, will help the program accomplish its overarching goals. These include supporting the industry in finalizing the adoption of 5G across verticals, developing fundamental technologies needed to enable 6G such as artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent UX, and speeding digitalization in society.

"We’re excited to continue our close collaboration with Keysight to establish the world’s first 6G multi-disciplinary research initiative with broad support in both industry and academia,” said Matti Latva-aho Academy Professor, Director of the 6G Flagship Program at the Centre for Wireless Communications (CWC), University of Oulu.

The next generation of wireless communications – beyond 5G – is expected to leverage spectrum above millimeter waves called terahertz waves, from 300 GHz to 3 THz. These frequencies form an important component in delivering data rates of up to one tera bit per second and ultra-low latencies. Keysight’s technology expertise and solutions across these frequency bands, as well as in high-speed digital technologies, cybersecurity, device characterization, and network test, will accelerate research in all four strategic areas of the program: wireless connectivity, distributed intelligent wireless computing, device and circuit technologies, and vertical applications and services.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen

08.08.19 Keysight Technologies overweight Barclays Capital
23.10.18 Keysight Technologies Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
10:42
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
10:10
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
08:58
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keysight Technologies Inc 81.00 13.89% Keysight Technologies Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
SMI deutlich im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer-Burger-VRP stärkt Management den Rücken - Aktie unentschlossen
Handelsstreit belastet: Mit dieser Srategie plant Goldman Sachs den Markt zu schlagen
Anzeichen für Rezession? Analysten gehen von weiteren Zinsschritten aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpfen die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Bullen. Der DAX präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notieren am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB