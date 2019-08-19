Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has joined the multi-party 6G Flagship Program – supported by the Academy of Finland and led by the University of Oulu, Finland – as a co-creator to advance wireless communications research beyond 5G.

6G will accelerate the digitalization of economies and society, moving the world significantly closer to becoming a truly global and digital community. The eight-year program envisages a society that by year 2030 is data-driven, enabled by near-instant, unlimited wireless connectivity. Fundamental research begins 10-15 years prior to the development of industrial standards. 6G will build on, and greatly expand, the capability that 5G is expected to deliver for vertical industries that rely on connectivity in healthcare, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and public safety.

"We’re excited to join the 6G Flagship Program as one of its founding members to begin groundbreaking 6G research,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. "The program signals the start of a new era of wireless technology that will push the boundaries of high-speed and high-bandwidth applications. As the only test and measurement provider invited to take part of the program, Keysight is showcasing the unique role we play in solving design challenges ahead of a technology wave.”

Keysight’s early research capability, complemented by a wide range of software and hardware for design, simulation and validation, will help the program accomplish its overarching goals. These include supporting the industry in finalizing the adoption of 5G across verticals, developing fundamental technologies needed to enable 6G such as artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent UX, and speeding digitalization in society.

"We’re excited to continue our close collaboration with Keysight to establish the world’s first 6G multi-disciplinary research initiative with broad support in both industry and academia,” said Matti Latva-aho Academy Professor, Director of the 6G Flagship Program at the Centre for Wireless Communications (CWC), University of Oulu.

The next generation of wireless communications – beyond 5G – is expected to leverage spectrum above millimeter waves called terahertz waves, from 300 GHz to 3 THz. These frequencies form an important component in delivering data rates of up to one tera bit per second and ultra-low latencies. Keysight’s technology expertise and solutions across these frequency bands, as well as in high-speed digital technologies, cybersecurity, device characterization, and network test, will accelerate research in all four strategic areas of the program: wireless connectivity, distributed intelligent wireless computing, device and circuit technologies, and vertical applications and services.

