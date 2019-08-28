Keysight Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to Accelerate Deployment of New Industrial 5G Use Cases

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has joined the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to help establish a framework for test and verification that will accelerate deployment of new industrial 5G use cases.

5G technology in industrial applications will support operational efficiency in manufacturing processes, a greater use of process automation and operational autonomy in factories. Keysight’s expertise and comprehensive portfolio of network infrastructure, device and application test solutions will support 5G-ACIA, a unique alliance in the informational and communications technology (ICT) industry, to accelerate the development of interworking technologies, which is a key component in enabling industrial IoT (IIoT) using 5G.

With more than 50 members, 5G-ACIA works towards establishing a new ICT and operational technology (OT) ecosystem, and coordinates 3GPP standardization activities relevant to automation industries and manufacturing requirements. Its members represent leading mobile operators, network equipment manufacturers, chip and device manufacturers, industrial automation solution providers, car vendors, research institutes among other prominent companies with operations around the world. Keysight has joined 5G-ACIA to continue supporting the development of 5G industry verticals, following contributions made in other key alliances such as the 5G Automotive Association (5G-AA).

"We are pleased to join 5G-ACIA, an alliance focused on ensuring that 5G technologies meet and address industrial use cases and requirements across automation, engineering and process industries,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s Network Access group. "Keysight’s leadership position in 5G as well as our expertise in engaging with standards bodies like 3GPP and CTIA will support 5G-ACIA in its efforts to create effective test standards and assure the certification of related components.”

The next generation of mobile technology – 5G – will enable a wide range of new use cases and business models, including those focused on machine-type communication and Internet of Things (IoT). 5G technology will deliver communication with unprecedented reliability and very low latencies as well as support massive IoT connectivity. This kind of capability is paving the way for the next era in industrial production, known as "Industry 4.0”, which will significantly improve the flexibility, versatility, usability, and efficiency of future smart factories.

"We have seen an increased interest in 5G for Industrial IoT over the past year. The first version of the standard is available, and the first 5G consumer products are arriving on the market – 5G is a reality,” stated Dr. Andreas Mueller (Bosch), Chairman of 5G-ACIA. "However, there is still work to be done to unlock the huge potential that 5G offers for the manufacturing industry. 5G-ACIA has been established to fill in the remaining gaps in this respect, and to bring relevant stakeholders in the emerging industrial 5G ecosystem together. We are very happy to welcome Keysight Technologies as a new member. Their deep expertise in test and measurement will help ensure that industrial 5G is a major success.”

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

