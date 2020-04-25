Keynote Speakers, Interactive Exhibit Hall and Much More Available at 2020 Virtual Symposium Presented by iaedp™ Foundation

PEKIN, Ill., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From keynote speakers to interactive Exhibit Hall -- all this and more will be available to those who participate in the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals 2020 Virtual Symposium from May 15 – July 31, 2020.

Registration for the International Association of Eating Disorders Professional's (iaedp™) 2020 Virtual Symposium, the online education and training conference offered by iaedp™ to replace the group's annual in-person Symposium, is now open and available at iaedp.com. For those who had registered to attend the original 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, previously scheduled for the end of March in Orlando, there is automatic registration for the 2020 Virtual Symposium.

The 2020 Virtual Symposium presented by iaedp™ provides healthcare professionals the same continuing education units (CEs) opportunity that the original in-person Symposium offered, but safely and conveniently online.

"We want to encourage all members to take advantage of the accessibility and the opportunity to earn CEs," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at iaedp™ Foundation.

"It is possible to move at your own pace. Since there will be access to all virtual Symposium workshops and keynote sessions and an interactive Exhibit Hall, there is no need to choose or stop viewing when CEs are complete," continued Harken.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Center for Change; Center for Hope of the Sierras; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Willow Place; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Silver Hill Hospital, Walden Behavioral Care and KIPU.

The 2020 iaedp™ Symposium is proud to announce Bronze Sponsors: Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists, Simple Practice and Transcend ED.

