Keyera Resumes Operations at its Wapiti Gas Plant

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today that its Wapiti gas plant has resumed operations after an unplanned outage that began on August 17, 2020. Keyera recognizes the importance of the Wapiti gas plant to its customers and worked to bring the plant back online as soon as possible in a safe and efficient manner.

ABOUT KEYERA CORP.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com 
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

