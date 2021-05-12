SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’588 -2.0%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0975 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’816 -1.1%  Bitcoin 49’504 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 69.0 0.5% 
12.05.2021 23:36:00

Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2021 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2021, were elected as directors of Keyera.

Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld


Number

%

Number

%

Jim Bertram

136,333,644

98.90

1,512,429

1.10

Doug Haughey

137,569,963

99.80

276,110

0.20

Michael Norris

136,709,181

99.18

1,136,892

0.82

Charlene Ripley

137,628,608

99.84

217,465

0.16

Janet Woodruff

137,229,224

99.55

616,849

0.45

Blair Goertzen

129,502,471

93.95

8,343,602

6.05

Gianna Manes

137,610,039

99.83

236,034

0.17

Thomas O'Connor

137,419,212

99.69

426,861

0.31

Dean Setoguchi

137,711,932

99.90

134,141

0.10

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com 
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

Keyera Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

