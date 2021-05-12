Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2021 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2021, were elected as directors of Keyera.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Jim Bertram 136,333,644 98.90 1,512,429 1.10 Doug Haughey 137,569,963 99.80 276,110 0.20 Michael Norris 136,709,181 99.18 1,136,892 0.82 Charlene Ripley 137,628,608 99.84 217,465 0.16 Janet Woodruff 137,229,224 99.55 616,849 0.45 Blair Goertzen 129,502,471 93.95 8,343,602 6.05 Gianna Manes 137,610,039 99.83 236,034 0.17 Thomas O'Connor 137,419,212 99.69 426,861 0.31 Dean Setoguchi 137,711,932 99.90 134,141 0.10

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.