Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

12.05.2021 23:36:00
CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2021 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2021, were elected as directors of Keyera.
The results of the votes are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Jim Bertram
136,333,644
98.90
1,512,429
1.10
Doug Haughey
137,569,963
99.80
276,110
0.20
Michael Norris
136,709,181
99.18
1,136,892
0.82
Charlene Ripley
137,628,608
99.84
217,465
0.16
Janet Woodruff
137,229,224
99.55
616,849
0.45
Blair Goertzen
129,502,471
93.95
8,343,602
6.05
Gianna Manes
137,610,039
99.83
236,034
0.17
Thomas O'Connor
137,419,212
99.69
426,861
0.31
Dean Setoguchi
137,711,932
99.90
134,141
0.10
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853
